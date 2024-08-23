One of the few private dwellings on Cornwall’s Percuil River comes to market, with astounding gardens and waterside living

Grove Cottage is a three-bedroom dream near St Mawes.

I’m not sure what it is about living next to water that has such a pull on me, but when the time comes to move out of London, you better believe that I will be looking for somewhere that will at least indulge me with a pond.

If you are thinking that the time to move waterside might be now, then Grove Cottage on the Percuil River near St Mawes might be just the thing. For sale with Lillicrap Chilcott for £1.75 million, the property is one of only a handful of private homes for sale on this unspoilt stretch of river.

This idyllic cottage is listed Grade II, has three double bedrooms and, of course, river access through a jetty and detached boat house. It also comes with about 1.5 acres of landscaped waterside gardens.

Recommended videos for you

Despite its listed status, the property has seen a host of improvements and refurbishments from its current owners. Most excitingly is the brand new kitchen/dining room, which features a half conservatory section that allows lots of light to filter into the large open-plan space, as well as offering views out over the river.

Further improvements have been made to the rear of the property, allowing for the extra bedroom as well as a utility room and extra bathroom.

The property also features an annexe that can be used as an extra bedroom or just somewhere to sit and enjoy the scenery, as it comes with a large balcony overlooking the river.

The gardens and grounds are exceptional as well, painstakingly planted to create an oasis of calm in Cornwall. Areas of lawn are surrounded by planted beds, shrubs and specimen trees.

Furthermore, pathways and boardwalks extend through woodland gardens, and a wildflower meadow and growing beds also feature. Throughout are plenty of places to sit, stop and enjoy the scenery while listening to the sound of the river. Tranquility.

Grove Cottage is for sale with Lillicrap Chilcott for £1.75 million. For more information and pictures, click here.