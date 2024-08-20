Villa Devereux, home of Ron Hickman and one of Jersey’s most famous houses, comes up for sale

From the mind that brought us the Lotus Elan and the Black and Decker Workmate, comes this gorgeous modernist property, inspired by California but made in Jersey.

I’ve said this before, and I’ll say it again. I see a lot of properties for sale working here. I like a lot of them, but it takes something quite special to get me really excited. Thatched houses that look a bit like Claudia Winkleman. Houses with salmon fishing. Kitchen islands. Ok maybe it doesn’t take that much.

However! Look at this house in Jersey and tell me that it is not very special. I have written often of houses with very slanty roofs, but this is perhaps the slantiest. It is a cathedral to late modernism. It was designed and built for Ron Hickman, who invented the Black & Decker Workmate and the Lotus Elan. It costs £6.95 million and is for sale with John D Wood International.

Hickman moved to Jersey in 1977 and created this home shortly afterwards. Named Villa Devereux, it was inspired by homes that he had seen on the West Coast of the US, but used materials local to Jersey, hence the slate roof and the granite walls.

As you can see, on the inside at least, not a huge amount has changed from the 1970s, keeping a sort of Frank Lloyd-Wright period charm to the property. It’s one of those where I wonder if the contents are included in the sale, as the property would undoubtedly change should much of the furniture be removed. If you decide to buy this house, please let me know.

Overall, the property boasts 10 bedrooms and a whole host of amenities, such as a gym, offices, music room, an indoor swimming pool, and enough parking space, via three double garages, for 26 cars. Which makes sense, considering Hickman was a car designer.

‘Villa Devereux is not just a property,’ says Alasdair Hedley, head of international at John D Wood & Co. ‘It’s a testament to visionary design and innovative spirit. Its unique blend of architectural brilliance and historical significance offers potential buyers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of living history. The expansive spaces, breathtaking sea views, and unparalleled amenities make it a true masterpiece in the luxury property market.’

Ah yes I forgot about the sea views, which are sublime. Situated near St Brelade, Villa Devereux offers searing views over the bay either from the two acres of immaculate gardens, or from the many (many) windows and balconies situated throughout the property.

Villa Devereux is for sale with John D Wood & Co International for £6.95 million. For more information and (many) more pictures, click here.