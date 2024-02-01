A heavenly thatched home in Oxfordshire that’s a perfect chocolate box cottage

From Summer Fields and the Dragon all the way to Oxford University, Farthing Cottage near Wallingford has got expensive education on the doorstep.

Today in cottages that look a bit like Claudia Winkleman, we have this astounding thatched specimen in the village of Newington, near Wallingford in Oxfordshire. Dating back to the 17th century, with modern additions, Farthinge Cottage has lashings of character and charm, all stuffed under an almost overflowing thatched roof.

Situated at the end of a pretty no-through lane in Newington, the property — for sale with Knight Frank for £1.35 million — is in an ideal position to take advantage of the many pretty market towns within the area. Wallingford is mere minutes away, Oxford is nine miles away, and Henley-on-Thames only 15 miles away. Stadhampton, with its wealth of amenities including primary school and pub, is only one mile down the road.

On first impressions, there are parts of this house that, from the exterior don’t look, shall we say, like they’ve seen a spirit level for some time. However, I have been assured that inside these thatched and plastered walls, everything is perfectly level.

The property provides three bedrooms and two bathrooms, over its two floors, with the ground floor focused on the entertaining spaces provided by the large kitchen/dining room and sitting room, both with their own fireplaces. Indeed, the property retains as much period charm inside as it does out, with exposed beams, mullioned windows and exposed brickwork.

Outside the gardens and grounds are a particular highlight, with plenty of trees, including apples and flowering cherries, as well as shrubs, which create an array of colours.

Lawned areas provide plenty of space for relaxing and entertaining. There is also an annex/garage, which provides two further bedrooms, and an EV charging point.

Farthinge Cottage is for sale with Knight Frank for £1.35 million. For more information and pictures, click here