A classic Georgian country house that’s perfectly secluded amid woodland, orchards and lawns

Derwent Hill is a delightful country house that's just 20 minutes from Newcastle — yet feels like it's in a dreamy little world of its own.

A Georgian country house is a fine thing, but a Georgian country house with an idyllic, secluded location is finer still — and that is what is on offer at Derwent Hill, a beautiful 1820 house looking out across the Derwent Valley towards Northumberland.

The house — for sale at £1.35 million — has the feel of a place that’s somehow insulated from the world, totally cosy and private, ringed by mature trees and with wonderful grounds.

The architecture of the house is classic, simple Georgian charm set over three floors, with the floorplan arranged to make as many rooms as possible benefit from the views.

Indeed, there are two sitting rooms and a drawing room on the ground floor do just that, with the latter having french windows which give direct access to the terrace and lawns beyond.

Derwent Hill has eight bedrooms in total, but is currently split up: there is a four-bedroom main house, a separate three-bedroom flat in the west wing, and a one-bedroom garden flat on the lower-ground level. The agents note that the three residences could easily be merged back in to one, retained for multi-generational living, or let out as they are.

Inside, the house is full of period features such as shuttered bay windows, herringbone wood flooring and open fire-places.

There’s no doubt that a little updating is needed here and there; there’s something of a post-war feel about it in areas.

That said, everything appears to be in a good state of repair, and it’s clearly been well looked after. There is a very smart new bathroom in the main house, for example.

Outside, there is just under three acres of land which take in formal gardens and grounds, a tennis court, mature orchard, stone outbuildings and a private driveway with two separate entrances.

Nearby to the house is the village of Ebchester, sitting alongside the River Derwent, while Consett is just to the south — and it’s only 20 minutes or so in the car to get to Newcastle, Durham or Hexham.

Derwent Hill is for sale at £1.35 million through Sanderson Young — see more details and pictures.