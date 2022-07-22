Eight of the best houses for sale on Jersey, from under £2m to over £10m

From traditional granite houses to beachside retreats, Holly Kirkwood has the pick of the best properties for sale across Jersey.

St Clement — £3.8 million

This traditional granite family property sits surrounded by beautiful gardens a short walk away from the beach at Robin Bay. Large windows, high ceilings, period features, fireplaces and floors of wood, oak and stone give the house plenty of character; downstairs, the conservatory, farmhouse kitchen and breakfast room all face south with views out over the terrace.

Upstairs, seven bedrooms and three family bathrooms are spread across two further floors. The pretty landscaped gardens, which house a swimming pool, are filled with scented shrubs, roses and herbs.

St Brelade — £6.5 million

Situated above St Aubin, La Provence Farm is a fully renovated country house with 2¾ acres of land and terrific views across St Aubin’s Bay. As the name implies, it is built in Provençal style and totals nearly 8,500sq ft of living space, including seven bedrooms, four bathrooms, a large kitchen, a handsome dining room, a sitting room and a separate media room. There’s also a full leisure suite, plus a wine cellar, a games room and garaging for five cars. The gardens have been beautifully maintained, with the west-facing swimming-pool complex getting the sun well into the evening. Savills (01534 722227) and Hunt Estates (01534 860650)

St Peter — £5.95 million

Located outside St Peter’s village, Colony House is an exceptional modern country property built to elegant Georgian proportions. The ground floor has a wonderful layout, flowing from the family kitchen through the generously proportioned reception rooms, which include a romantic orangery. There are six bedrooms and six bathrooms upstairs, with state-of-the-art tech throughout the house.

Outside, there is self-contained accommodation above the garage and the heated swimming pool comes with a pretty pool house.

St John — £4.95 million

With incredible views out across Bonne Nuit Bay from almost every room, this charming country house blends old and new features beautifully. Built in 1904 as the summer house of a former Bailiff of Jersey, the older part of Furze Cottage retains many original details, with an award-winning modern extension adding a magnificent 32ft living room and extra accommodation.

There are five reception rooms downstairs, plus a large country kitchen. The two principal bedrooms are located in the older part of the house with a further two bedrooms in the extension. Outside, a combination of lawns and terraced areas lead on to patios and decks which are wonderful for entertaining.

St Martin — £1.6 million

This spacious, five-bedroom property sits within an exclusive development of six modern family homes on the edge of St Martin’s village. Accommodation spans three floors with an eat-in kitchen, a large living room and an orangery downstairs; the large bedrooms are spread across the first and second floors. Outside is a wonderful walled garden and the village’s many amenities are mere moments away.

St Brelade — £9.95 million

Dating back to the 16th century, with 19th- and 20th-century additions, La Rocquaise combines wonderful character with an extraordinary beachfront location in the heart of St Brelade’s Bay. Accommodation includes four reception rooms and six to seven bedrooms, with scope for remodelling. The picturesque gardens are huge for the location, offering magnificent views out across the Bay and beyond.

St Lawrence, price on application

Villa Cambray is an ultra-modern property currently under construction above Coronation Park in St Lawrence. Spread across three levels, the house will comprise 8,500sq ft of built space featuring five bedroom suites, front and back kitchens, reception rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows, a cinema room, a climate-controlled wine room and a leisure suite, with a lift accessing all floors.

Outside, the extensive terraces, an infinity pool and an outdoor kitchen have all been designed to make the most the south-facing position.

St Peter — £10.25 million

One of Jersey’s finest modern properties, built in 2011, Mon Bel has high ceilings, light-flooded rooms and generous accommodation over two floors. Downstairs, the spacious eat-in kitchen opens into the orangery and then to the poolside terrace, making this the heart of the house. The main house has four bedroom suites—as well as home cinema and a gym—with another four bedrooms available in a detached. The 11-acre grounds include landscaped gardens, a heated swimming pool, extensive terracing, farmland and equestrian facilities.

