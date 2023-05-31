Moving house? Read the latest on the most desireable houses in the best areas to live across the country

If you’re house-hunting in the UK, whether you’re moving out of London to start afresh in the country, moving county, or just to the next village, it’s imperative to have as much information at your fingertips as possible.

You must think hard about your reasons for moving, and therefore what you’re looking for in a house. Are you searching for a perfect family property on the edge of a village with good connections back into London? (you wouldn’t be alone); are schools a priority, or are you downsizing and looking for a pied a terre back in London?

If you’re moving to a new area you’ll need to find out what types of property are common and less common, what the average prices are, and where the best towns and villages are to be found. If you’re moving to one of our fantastic Cathedral cities or university towns you’ll need to get to know the best agents in the area, and the best streets.

If you’re searching for property for sale in London, you’ll need to learn to move fast and make quick decisions.

We know you love to read about castles for sale, the latest waterside houses on the market and houses for sale in Devon and Cornwall — as well as the best homes for sale in Scotland — but you’re also keen on property in the home counties with easy access back to London.

We have pulled together some of our latest and most popular stories, and houses for sale, in some of the most sought-after areas in the UK, from Scotland to London, for inspiration and information to help you decide exactly what you want to buy, and where.

