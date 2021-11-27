Rosie and Jim: A windowless prison cell, yours to rent at just £2,000 a month, and other joys of the London property market

Jim is taking the first step towards a career switch which might one day see him become the new Arnold Schwarzenegger; Rosie, meanwhile, thinks she might have a secret weapon in her efforts to find a flat to rent. I think by now you'll be able to guess that it's not going to go well.
Catch up on previous Rosie & Jim Country Life columns here.
|
Last weekend I went to Cornwall; one of the other guests happened to work in lettings for a London estate agency.
‘Help me,’ I pleaded with no shame, for reasons that regular readers will understand only too well.
‘I can’t,’ he replied wearily.
His company had just let a very normal, two bedroom flat in Balham; within hours of it being uploaded onto the agency’s website they’d received 75 viewing requests and more than ten blind offers. His face wore the expression of someone still in light shock.
So, in honour of London’s current Hunger Games-esque approach to renting, I’m happy to present my top five finds:
|
I have a new hobby. This often occurs in the winter months, where the lack of ‘outside time’ is severely diminished and my usual hobbies — cricket, sitting in beer gardens — are not currently available to me. Last year it was baking. The year before that it was panic buying loo roll (I jest).
This year, however, I have made the contemptible decision to better myself and have decided to take on that palace of masculinity known as ‘the gym’.
For those who know me, this will come as a surprise. I am of an immensely slight build, and quite tall — a whippet in human form, as friends often remind me. However, I have been reassured by a personal trainer that I have ‘a great frame’ and, with the ‘right nutrition’, I could get ‘big’. So I thought I would give it a whirl.
Gyms are a strange place. Here is a room filled with the unappetising stench of leftover sweat, where people in a variety of outfits ranging from extremely tight lycra to a hoodie and jeans do monotonous acts to a dishevelled chorus of grunts, all under the tacit understanding that within these four walls we are allowed to be the disgusting versions of ourselves required to reach our goals.
It can be quite intimidating at first, especially when struggling through a set of bench presses only to be told by the next person to ‘leave those weights on as that can be my warmup’. Maybe that will be me one day.
The training is actually very satisfying and an easy way to get the ‘good chemicals’ that GMT often denies us in these short days.
What is less fun, however, is the amount of food required to make any realistic progress. For the past three weeks, I have been on a high-protein diet and devouring between 5–6 meals a day. A holiday for me currently is when I can skip breakfast. The monotony of endless chicken is not entirely what I signed up for, but progress comes at a cost.
Whether this is a hobby that will continue once the winter has ended shall remain to be seen. I am constantly quite sore all over, and have yet to see any real results although I am sure they will come. I think what is most compelling for me is the knowledge that if I try hard enough, I can do a thing that many thought impossible. And it’s a welcome distraction from the cold, darkness, wind and rain. If you are next in a gym in Bermondsey, and see a tall man with blonde hair struggling with some weights, by all means come and say hi.
You can catch up on Rosie & Jim’s previous columns here.