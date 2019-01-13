A superbly luxurious Berkshire haven for sale, as seen in Country Life

This beautiful home in one of the stockbroker belt's most sought-after locations has every imaginable luxury.

In between Sunningdale and Ascot lies the beautifully-named Fireball Hill, the location of this newly-built 6/7 bedroom home called Lancaster House, on the market with Savills at £6.95m.

Selling agents Knight Frank describe it as supplying the ‘very essence of luxury living’, with Crownmead Homes’ designers having put together a beautiful interior that they describe as combining ‘architectural integrity, design excellence and optimum proportion and scale.’ There are also plenty of mod cons, with the latest home technology installed.

The house is very large at 12,000 sq ft, set within a stunning south facing gardens of around 0.75 acres in a private and tucked-away location, surrounded by beautiful countryside.

Being just over a mile from both Sunningdale and Ascot, it has easy access to London, plus easy road, rail and air links. It’s also ideally placed to take advantage of the many private clubs and prestigious sporting events within the locality.

Lancaster House is for sale via Knight Frank at £6,950,000 – see more pictures and details.