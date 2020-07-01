Trending:

Country Life 1 July 2020

Country Life 1 July 2020 is out Cotswolds special issue, full of fascinating articles about this beautiful area, plus 81 pages of property.
Toby Keel Toby Keel

Times are tough, but we’re proud to still be creating Country Life every week — and we’re doing every thing we can to help you keep getting your regular fix.

Subscribers save a healthy percentage off the cover price plus free home delivery, and we’re presently offering your first six issues for £6. You can also download a digital issue absolutely free to give us a try.

See all the details for both offers here.

COTSWOLDS: The houses, villages and people that define the English idyll, by Clive Aslet.

FLAX: There’s a resurgence of flax and the linen it makes.

CLOUDS: Richard Webber on the man who named cumulonimbus.

TOMATO PLANTS: Why bumblebees need tomatoes and vice versa.

PROPERTY: Cotswolds properties, plus London Life.

MY FAVOURITE PAINTING: David Anderson of the National Museum Wales.

MALVERN HEIGHTS: The AONB’s history of inspiration.

GARDENS: An Oxfordshire marvel.

THE THAMES: Fiona Reynolds walks its tranquil upper reaches.