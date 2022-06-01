Country Life 1 June 2022

Masterpiece

Percy Powell-Cotton’s wildlife dioramas still have the power to amaze, finds Jack Watkins

A lot on their plate

Bookplates are miniature works of art, avers John F. Mueller

One ring to rule them all

The ancient signet-ring tradition is thriving, says Jonathan Self, as he commissions his own

A taste of honey

Cursed aphids have their role, too: as food, notes Ian Morton

London Life

Walking in literary footsteps, the opening of secret gardens and a peacock called Kevin

Then and now

Melanie Bryan reveals what concerned Country Life, from credit cards to the destruction of country houses, in the 1950s

Happy and glorious

Carla Carlisle describes the day she rescued The Queen

Ronnie Archer-Morgan’s favourite painting



The antiques expert chooses a muse by a precocious talent

‘Lord of the town’

Thirsk Hall, North Yorkshire, is thriving in the hands of the family that built it, reveals Oliver Gerrish

Interiors

Libraries and the WOW!house

Rural charms

The garden of Westbrook House in Somerset blends perfectly into the agricultural landscape, believes Caroline Donald

Back with a bang

Tiffany Daneff is delighted by the return of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show to its spring slot

Kitchen garden cook

Melanie Johnson on artichokes

The good stuff

Hetty Lintell is in celebratory mood

If you can’t beat them, hire them

James Fisher assesses the England cricket team

Real artists eat lunch

Laura Gascoigne on Henry Moore

There’s life in the old chair yet

Matthew Dennison meets the man breathing life into old furniture