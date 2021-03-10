Country Life 10 March 2021

THE TOP 100: Our annual list of the best architects, designers, landscapers, builders and craftsmen in Britain.

DOG THEFT: How to keep your pet safe.

THELWELL: A one-trick pony?

MARIE-ANTOINETTE’S CABINET MAKER: Why people are clamouring for furniture made by Jean-Henri Riesener.

CARLA CARLISLE: Our columnist on Parisien memories.

BECKSIDE HOUSE: A look at the home of one of our regular architecture contributors, John Martin Robinson.

THE ENTOMOLOGISTS: The women entomologists finally getting recognition.

CHELTENHAM: Marcus Armytage on why the racing will be just as good, even without the crowds.

FLOWERS: Hetty Lintell picks out Mother’s Day blooms.

RHUBARB: Tom Parker Bowles shares his tips for forced rhurbarb.