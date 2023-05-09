Country Life 10 May 2023

‘What makes me happy is a project’

Writer Lady Antonia Fraser tells Jane Wheatley of her dealings with everyone from the Almighty to the playwright Harold Pinter

Tell me when the whistle blows

Moreton-in-Marsh will never forget Elton John’s Rocket Records launch party in the Cotswolds, says Steve Sutherland

Quintessential Cotswolds

Penny Churchill reveals a rare opportunity to own the famous formal gardens of Lyegrove House

Get set

James Fisher selects some of the prettiest country houses for sale in the Cotswolds AONB

Springtime in Sheffield

Fiona Reynolds revels in green spaces on a Steel City circuit

Susannah Constantine’s favourite painting

The author chooses a pastel awash with personal memories

A nursery of inventions

Alan Powers marvels at Rory Young’s remarkable restoration of a Gloucestershire townhouse

Native breeds

Kate Green on Gloucester cows

All’s wool that ends wool

Charles Harris celebrates the ‘golden fleece’ of Cotswold sheep

The world’s my oyster

‘Dr Livingstone, I presume?’— Ben Lerwill goes globe-trotting

For whom the fairy bells toll

Who knew wood sorrel went to bed at night, asks John Wright

Where the wild things are

Lucy Ford’s top Nature pictures

Saddle up!

Recommended videos for you

One handbag maker is taking a new tack, finds Faith Eckersall

Putting the house in order

David Profumo flies into action

The good stuff

Hetty Lintell is in the pink

Interiors

The best in bedroom design

Slowly does it

Kendra Wilson charts the making of an Oxfordshire garden

I vow to thee, my ‘very stinking herb’

Tom Parker Bowles on coriander

When it all goes pear-shaped

Perry-making is an old English passion, as Ben Lerwill learns

If music be the food of love

Henrietta Bredin whets the appetite for a summer of opera