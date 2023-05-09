Country Life 10 May 2023

‘What makes me happy is a project’
Writer Lady Antonia Fraser tells Jane Wheatley of her dealings with everyone from the Almighty to the playwright Harold Pinter
Tell me when the whistle blows
Moreton-in-Marsh will never forget Elton John’s Rocket Records launch party in the Cotswolds, says Steve Sutherland
Quintessential Cotswolds
Penny Churchill reveals a rare opportunity to own the famous formal gardens of Lyegrove House
Get set
James Fisher selects some of the prettiest country houses for sale in the Cotswolds AONB
Springtime in Sheffield
Fiona Reynolds revels in green spaces on a Steel City circuit
Susannah Constantine’s favourite painting
The author chooses a pastel awash with personal memories
A nursery of inventions
Alan Powers marvels at Rory Young’s remarkable restoration of a Gloucestershire townhouse
Native breeds
Kate Green on Gloucester cows
All’s wool that ends wool
Charles Harris celebrates the ‘golden fleece’ of Cotswold sheep
The world’s my oyster
‘Dr Livingstone, I presume?’— Ben Lerwill goes globe-trotting
For whom the fairy bells toll
Who knew wood sorrel went to bed at night, asks John Wright
Where the wild things are
Lucy Ford’s top Nature pictures
Saddle up!
One handbag maker is taking a new tack, finds Faith Eckersall
Putting the house in order
David Profumo flies into action
The good stuff
Hetty Lintell is in the pink
Interiors
The best in bedroom design
Slowly does it
Kendra Wilson charts the making of an Oxfordshire garden
I vow to thee, my ‘very stinking herb’
Tom Parker Bowles on coriander
When it all goes pear-shaped
Perry-making is an old English passion, as Ben Lerwill learns
If music be the food of love
Henrietta Bredin whets the appetite for a summer of opera