Country Life 13 May 2020

Country Life 13 May 2020 looks at summer gardens, visits Petworth and gets celebrates the beautiful Chilterns.
Country Life

Times are tough, but we’re proud to still be creating Country Life every week — and we’re doing every thing we can to help you keep getting your regular fix.

Subscribers save a healthy percentage off the cover price plus free home delivery, and we’re presently offering your first six issues for £6. You can also download a digital issue absolutely free to give us a try.

See all the details for both offers here.

CHEQUERS: The second part of our glimpse inside the Prime Minister’s official residence.

AGATHA CHRISTIE’S GREATEST MYSTERY: Just why is she still so popular, 100 years on?

VEGETABLE GARDENS: Val Bourne’s best advice.

PROPERTY NEWS: James Fisher on the latest developments.

MY FAVOURITE PAINTING: NGS chief George Plumptre.

DAN PEARSON: The gardener, landscaper and writer pens his latest update.

CARLA CARLISLE: Our irrepressible columnist on the pandemic’s similarity to polio.

FLOWERS AND JEWELS: Floral designs that last forever.