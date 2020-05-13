Country Life 13 May 2020

Times are tough, but we’re proud to still be creating Country Life every week — and we’re doing every thing we can to help you keep getting your regular fix.
Subscribers save a healthy percentage off the cover price plus free home delivery, and we’re presently offering your first six issues for £6. You can also download a digital issue absolutely free to give us a try.
See all the details for both offers here.
CHEQUERS: The second part of our glimpse inside the Prime Minister’s official residence.
AGATHA CHRISTIE’S GREATEST MYSTERY: Just why is she still so popular, 100 years on?
VEGETABLE GARDENS: Val Bourne’s best advice.
PROPERTY NEWS: James Fisher on the latest developments.
MY FAVOURITE PAINTING: NGS chief George Plumptre.
DAN PEARSON: The gardener, landscaper and writer pens his latest update.
CARLA CARLISLE: Our irrepressible columnist on the pandemic’s similarity to polio.
FLOWERS AND JEWELS: Floral designs that last forever.