Country Life 13 November 2019
Find out more here:
THE PRINCE OF WALES: The Prince’s leader discusses climate change, farming and the rural future.
THE CAKE OF THE NATION: Lucy Baring tucks into Tunnock’s.
A NEW LEAF: The story behind the new breed of bookshops.
LLYWN CELYN: Edward Impey unravels the story of the holly grove.
ANIMAL MAGIC: Cheeky chickens.
VULPINE VOLVOS: The foxy new 4×4 Volvo estate.
THE OYSTERCATCHER: Misnamed, reveals Vicky Liddell.
SHORTS ARE BACK: Young children are reviving the classics, reveals Flora Watkins.
GAS LAMPS: Harry Wallop admires a classic.