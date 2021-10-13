Country Life 13 October 2021

MYSTERIES: Ever wondered about hair ice or witch’s broom? John Wright shines a light on rural mysteries.
SOPHIE CONRAN’S HOUSE: Sophie Conran has breathed energy into a classic house with dabs of colour.
NINA CAMPBELL’S TIPS: Renowned interior designer Nina Campbell shares 50 top tips gathered over her long career.
NEW LOOKS: Designers have been busy conjuring up exciting ideas for autumn.
MUSEUM OF THE HOME: Eleanor Doughty visits the revived museum.
COUNTRY LIFE INTERNATIONAL: Live like James Bond, a taste of Port, the grandest palaces, real pirates of the Caribbean and where to escape the cold.
MY FAVOURITE PAINTING: Phillipa Lepley’s choice is an enchanting ballet scene.
‘A VERY FAIRE HOUSE’: In the first of two articles, David Robinson explores St Fagans National Museum in Cardiff.
MUSHROOMS: Tom Parker Bowles goes foraging.
LUXURY: Hetty Lintell dons rich velvet.
TREES: A covetable collection of trees and shrubs fills The Place for Plants in Suffolk. Tilly Ware visits.
And much more