This week’s issue includes a 32-page tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday 8 September.
Country Life is also publishing a separate, one-off celebration of the life of Her Majesty, which will be on sale imminently.
Elizabeth the Steadfast
Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, embodied the traditional values of duty, fidelity and constancy throughout her glorious reign, yet always managed to move with the times. Royal biographer Matthew Dennison pays tribute to Her Majesty.
The Queen’s family milestones through the years
From happy childhood to busy motherhood, the Queen’s life was full of love, laughter — and some tears.
How the world changed in the reign of Elizabeth II
70 years, and unprecedented change.
The images defining the reign of The Queen
Head of the family, head of the nation.
Also inside Country Life 14 September 2022
Greg Pickup’s favourite painting
The new chief executive of the Churches Conservation Trust picks a man ahead of his time
The majesty of slate
Fiona Reynolds marvels at the slate quarries of Snowdonia
Masterpiece
It speaks for us all: Jack Watkins on the power of Gray’s Elegy Written in a Country Churchyard
Risen from the ashes
The most important Japanese garden in the West, created at Cowden, Clackmannanshire, has been magnificently revived, discovers Caroline Donald
Treasures from South Africa
Sweet-scented and delicate, tulbaghia will enhance any garden, says John Hoyland
Low life
Amelia Thorpe chooses a selection of stylish planters
Great nurseries: daffodils
For the brightest of Narcissus, visit family-run Scamps Daffodils in Cornwall, advises Tilly Ware
Neither beautiful nor useful
Charles Quest-Ritson refuses to echo the RHS and embrace pests
The English home
In the ninth of our anniversary series, John Goodall examines the elegance of the Regency and its changing social conventions
Testing boundaries
It’s not only hedges that shelter wildlife around our fields, but rhynes, dry-stone walls and banks, reports Octavia Pollock
A plum job
Tom Parker Bowles enjoys fruits beyond the ubiquitous Victoria
The good stuff
Hetty Lintell falls into autumn
Interiors
Patterns and paints galore
Little frizzle and other spooky stories
If you dare, visit the Isle of Mull, where witches once reigned supreme, suggests Helen Fields
What the thunder said
On the 100th anniversary of The Waste Land, Julie Harding asks why T. S. Eliot’s great poem still resonates today
Vintage buttons are a girl’s best friend
Claire Jackson admires the treasures made from cast-offs
And much more