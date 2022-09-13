This week’s issue includes a 32-page tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday 8 September.

Country Life is also publishing a separate, one-off celebration of the life of Her Majesty, which will be on sale imminently.

Elizabeth the Steadfast

Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, embodied the traditional values of duty, fidelity and constancy throughout her glorious reign, yet always managed to move with the times. Royal biographer Matthew Dennison pays tribute to Her Majesty.

The Queen’s family milestones through the years

From happy childhood to busy motherhood, the Queen’s life was full of love, laughter — and some tears.

How the world changed in the reign of Elizabeth II

70 years, and unprecedented change.

The images defining the reign of The Queen

Head of the family, head of the nation.

Also inside Country Life 14 September 2022

Greg Pickup’s favourite painting

The new chief executive of the Churches Conservation Trust picks a man ahead of his time

The majesty of slate

Fiona Reynolds marvels at the slate quarries of Snowdonia

Masterpiece

It speaks for us all: Jack Watkins on the power of Gray’s Elegy Written in a Country Churchyard

Risen from the ashes

The most important Japanese garden in the West, created at Cowden, Clackmannanshire, has been magnificently revived, discovers Caroline Donald

Treasures from South Africa

Sweet-scented and delicate, tulbaghia will enhance any garden, says John Hoyland

Low life

Amelia Thorpe chooses a selection of stylish planters

Great nurseries: daffodils

For the brightest of Narcissus, visit family-run Scamps Daffodils in Cornwall, advises Tilly Ware

Neither beautiful nor useful

Charles Quest-Ritson refuses to echo the RHS and embrace pests

The English home

In the ninth of our anniversary series, John Goodall examines the elegance of the Regency and its changing social conventions

Testing boundaries

It’s not only hedges that shelter wildlife around our fields, but rhynes, dry-stone walls and banks, reports Octavia Pollock

A plum job

Tom Parker Bowles enjoys fruits beyond the ubiquitous Victoria

The good stuff

Hetty Lintell falls into autumn

Interiors

Patterns and paints galore

Little frizzle and other spooky stories

If you dare, visit the Isle of Mull, where witches once reigned supreme, suggests Helen Fields

What the thunder said

On the 100th anniversary of The Waste Land, Julie Harding asks why T. S. Eliot’s great poem still resonates today

Vintage buttons are a girl’s best friend

Claire Jackson admires the treasures made from cast-offs

And much more