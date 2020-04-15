Trending:

Country Life 15 April 2020

Country Life 15 April 2020 looks at tree planting, army rations and St Etheldreda of Ely.
Times are tough, but we're proud to still be creating Country Life every week

Subscribers save a healthy percentage off the cover price plus free home delivery, and we’re presently offering your first six issues for £6. You can also download a digital issue absolutely free to give us a try.

See all the details for both offers here.

TREES: More trees need to be planted, we all agree on that — but which ones?

SIMON WILLIAMS: The veteran actor speaks to Michel Billington.

A FAMILY AFFAIR: A look at the families who’ve hung on to power in Parliament, generation by generation, from Balfours to Johnsons.

FAIRY CAKES AT THE FRONT: Patrick Galbraith on the unexpected tales of army rations.

MY FAVOURITE PAINTING: Paint guru Patrick Baty.

ST ETHELDREDA: Amy Jeffs on the saint of Ely Cathedral.

CARLA CARLISLE: The writer ponders the age-old question: if not now, then when?

LLANDAFF CATHERDRAL: John Goodall on how it rose from the ashes of the 1941.