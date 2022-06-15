Country Life 15 June 2022

How to be more dog

Sports commentator Andrew Cotter tells Octavia Pollock about lockdown fame for his labradors Olive and Mabel

Rocks of ages: how Hadrian’s legacy lives on

The stones may be lower, but the atmosphere of the coast-to-coast Hadrian’s Wall is as potent as ever, finds Harry Pearson

In the book club

Bronwen Riley ventures through the hallowed portals of the Roxburghe Club, the world’s oldest society of bibliophiles

Top glass

There’s a glasshouse to suit everyone, whether for potting on or plating up. Non Morris talks to five gardeners about theirs

The feast after the famine

Huon Mallalieu gears up for the season’s art and antique fairs

Teresa Dent’s favourite painting

The CEO of the GWCT picks an early-Renaissance procession

We’re putting out the flags

Jamie Blackett celebrates the jubilee as curlews venture to nest

Cheers to us!

Country Life marks its 125th anniversary at Claridge’s

Masterpiece



Eighty years on, Oh, Mr Porter! still makes Jack Watkins laugh

The king’s invention

The Swedish king Gustavus III was as much architect as monarch, discovers Clive Aslet

Don’t you forget about me

The little blue forget-me-not is a flower of many legends, reveals Ian Morton

The good stuff

Hetty Lintell is on the bright side

Lustre of legend

Pearls have captured the hearts of queens and emperors for thousands of years. Now, they have won Jonathan Self’s, too

Interiors

A white kitchen and red furniture

Once you pop, you can’t stop

Tom Parker Bowles salivates over garden peas fresh from the pod

How terribly English

Contrasting shows amuse and illuminate, says Michael Billington