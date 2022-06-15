Country Life 15 June 2022

How to be more dog
Sports commentator Andrew Cotter tells Octavia Pollock about lockdown fame for his labradors Olive and Mabel
Rocks of ages: how Hadrian’s legacy lives on
The stones may be lower, but the atmosphere of the coast-to-coast Hadrian’s Wall is as potent as ever, finds Harry Pearson
In the book club
Bronwen Riley ventures through the hallowed portals of the Roxburghe Club, the world’s oldest society of bibliophiles
Top glass
There’s a glasshouse to suit everyone, whether for potting on or plating up. Non Morris talks to five gardeners about theirs
The feast after the famine
Huon Mallalieu gears up for the season’s art and antique fairs
Teresa Dent’s favourite painting
The CEO of the GWCT picks an early-Renaissance procession
We’re putting out the flags
Jamie Blackett celebrates the jubilee as curlews venture to nest
Cheers to us!
Country Life marks its 125th anniversary at Claridge’s
Masterpiece
Eighty years on, Oh, Mr Porter! still makes Jack Watkins laugh
The king’s invention
The Swedish king Gustavus III was as much architect as monarch, discovers Clive Aslet
Don’t you forget about me
The little blue forget-me-not is a flower of many legends, reveals Ian Morton
The good stuff
Hetty Lintell is on the bright side
Lustre of legend
Pearls have captured the hearts of queens and emperors for thousands of years. Now, they have won Jonathan Self’s, too
Interiors
A white kitchen and red furniture
Once you pop, you can’t stop
Tom Parker Bowles salivates over garden peas fresh from the pod
How terribly English
Contrasting shows amuse and illuminate, says Michael Billington