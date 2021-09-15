Country Life 15 September 2021

BLENHEIM PALACE: Jack Watkins salutes Sir John Vanbrugh’s exuberant Baroque creation, Blenheim Palace.

RHS CHELSEA FLOWER SHOW: Rich hues and new stands: the autumn Chelsea is worth visiting, believes Kathryn Bradley-Hole.

CHRISTMAS FLOWERS: Alan Titchmarsh picks his top bulbs for seasonal forcing.

ROBERT MACFARLANE: The author dares to peer through haunted field-glasses at the spookier side of art.

MY FAVOURITE PAINTING: Sue Barnes, the founder of Lavender Green Flowers, on a touching portrait.

CHAINSAW CHALLENGE: There be danger in them trees, discovers Jamie Blackett.

WADDESDON’S NARCISSI Val Bourne finds out the secrets behind the golden swathes of narcissi that light up Waddesdon Manor in Buckinghamshire.

TULIPS: Angel Collins on planting in pots.

WREST PARK: The spectacular pavilion in the grounds of Wrest Park, Bedfordshire.

INSECT BITES: Being attacked by a tiny insect can be astonishingly painful. Simon Lester braves the worst.

INTERIORS: Giles Kime launches the Country Life undyed carpet collection.

FERTILISER: Jeremy Hobson examines the chilling truth behind fertiliser.