Country Life 16 September 2020

Find out more about what’s inside:

AUTUMN COLOURS: Places where this time of year is a true joy.

DAN PEARSON: The making of a wildflower meadow.

MONTY DON: The gardening writer and broadcaster speaks to Country Life.

HOME OFFICE CHIC: A room to Zoom.

SUFFOLK: The Beautiful Britain series looks at this wild and windy coast.

WHERE THERE’S MUCK: Catriona Grey trawls the foreshore of the Thames for treasure.

VIKING GOLF: The game that refuses to die.

FIREPITS: Amelia Thorpe picks out the best.

HOUSEFLIES: The secret life a house pest.