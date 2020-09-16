Country Life 16 September 2020

Find out more about what’s inside:
AUTUMN COLOURS: Places where this time of year is a true joy.
DAN PEARSON: The making of a wildflower meadow.
MONTY DON: The gardening writer and broadcaster speaks to Country Life.
HOME OFFICE CHIC: A room to Zoom.
SUFFOLK: The Beautiful Britain series looks at this wild and windy coast.
WHERE THERE’S MUCK: Catriona Grey trawls the foreshore of the Thames for treasure.
VIKING GOLF: The game that refuses to die.
FIREPITS: Amelia Thorpe picks out the best.
HOUSEFLIES: The secret life a house pest.