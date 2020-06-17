Country Life 17 June 2020

Times are tough, but we’re proud to still be creating Country Life every week — and we’re doing every thing we can to help you keep getting your regular fix.

Subscribers save a healthy percentage off the cover price plus free home delivery, and we’re presently offering your first six issues for £6. You can also download a digital issue absolutely free to give us a try.

ORCHIDS: A guide to all of Britain’s 52 native varieties.

THE DARKNESS: No, it’s not a 2000s music retrospective — it’s John Lewis-Stempel on the wonder of the night sky.

GREATEST PUT DOWNS: The best ever delivered, from Churchill to Wilde.

AUCTIONS: How to furnish your home in style.

PROPERTY: Latest property news and best homes for sale, including a focus on some great homes in the north of England.

MY FAVOURITE PAINTING: Andrew Ellis of Art UK.

FISH WISH: David Profumo reports on the world of fishing.

CHICHESTER HARBOUR: Our series on AONBs looks at the south coast’s watery landscape.

KEEP THE MUSIC PLAYING: Claire Jackson’s hopes for music in a time of coronavirus.