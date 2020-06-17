Trending:

Country Life 17 June 2020

Country Life 17 June 2020 looks at orchids, sarcastic quips and buying furniture at auctions.
Toby Keel Toby Keel

Times are tough, but we’re proud to still be creating Country Life every week — and we’re doing every thing we can to help you keep getting your regular fix.

Subscribers save a healthy percentage off the cover price plus free home delivery, and we’re presently offering your first six issues for £6. You can also download a digital issue absolutely free to give us a try.

See all the details for both offers here.

ORCHIDS: A guide to all of Britain’s 52 native varieties.

THE DARKNESS: No, it’s not a 2000s music retrospective — it’s John Lewis-Stempel on the wonder of the night sky.

GREATEST PUT DOWNS: The best ever delivered, from Churchill to Wilde.

AUCTIONS: How to furnish your home in style.

PROPERTY: Latest property news and best homes for sale, including a focus on some great homes in the north of England.

MY FAVOURITE PAINTING: Andrew Ellis of Art UK.

FISH WISH: David Profumo reports on the world of fishing.

CHICHESTER HARBOUR: Our series on AONBs looks at the south coast’s watery landscape.

KEEP THE MUSIC PLAYING: Claire Jackson’s hopes for music in a time of coronavirus.

 