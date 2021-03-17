Country Life 17 March 2021

THE WILDLIFE OF LONDON: How Nature changed in the capital as the people in the parks thinned out.

A COTSWOLD COTTAGE: A careful revival by its artistic owners.

FOUR-LEAF CLOVERS: Ian Morton on the myths of Ireland’s favourite talisman.

PRIVATE VILLAGES: Alex Marsh meets residents of some of the few remaining private villages in Britain.

MY FAVOURITE PAINTING: Neil Mendoza chooses a painterly pug.

BASKETS: Anna Stickland weaves wonders.

LUXURY: Easter treats.

INTERIORS: New kitchen designs.

GARDENS: Weirs Barn’s perfect Hampshire gardens.

THEATRE PROGRAMMES: Michael Billington peruses his lifetime’s collection and enjoys the memories they help preserve.

And much more