Country Life 17 March 2021

THE WILDLIFE OF LONDON: How Nature changed in the capital as the people in the parks thinned out.
A COTSWOLD COTTAGE: A careful revival by its artistic owners.
FOUR-LEAF CLOVERS: Ian Morton on the myths of Ireland’s favourite talisman.
PRIVATE VILLAGES: Alex Marsh meets residents of some of the few remaining private villages in Britain.
MY FAVOURITE PAINTING: Neil Mendoza chooses a painterly pug.
BASKETS: Anna Stickland weaves wonders.
LUXURY: Easter treats.
INTERIORS: New kitchen designs.
GARDENS: Weirs Barn’s perfect Hampshire gardens.
THEATRE PROGRAMMES: Michael Billington peruses his lifetime’s collection and enjoys the memories they help preserve.
And much more