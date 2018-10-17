Country Life 17 October 2018 makes achieving Country chic simple, avoids long stints on the M1 and explores the lure of the super cottage.

Find out more here:

VISIONS OF BRITAIN: Our pick from the Landscape Photographer of the Year award.

A PERFECT PERCH: Emma Burns reveals her greatest challenge yet.

TRAVEL: China and Cheltenham.

INTERIORS: The latest in fabrics and furniture, plus Nina Campbell’s book launch.

FAVOURITE PAINTING: Lulu Lytle picks and Oriental scene.

LIVING NATIONAL TREASURE: The Dorset button-maker.

THE FLOWER OF THE ITALIAN RENAISSANCE: Villa Lante in Italy.

KITCHEN GARDEN COOK: Melanie Johnson creates dishes with butternut squash.

A HAPPY MOTORIST: Jason Goodwin suggests the best pitstops, moments from the motorways.

NEW PATTERNISTAS: The people revolutionising interior design.

If you loved this issue, why not subscribe to Country Life and get your copy delivered to your door every week?

You can also subscribe to the digital edition on your tablet and download your copy every Wednesday.