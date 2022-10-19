Country Life 19 October 2022

Here’s a look at some of the articles you’ll find inside.
Masterpiece
Jack Watkins admires Stubbs’s racehorse portrait Gimcrack
With a spring in his step
The Welsh springer is a brainy, loyal dual-purpose spaniel, observes Katy Birchall
Dreams are made of these
Ten field sportsmen and women reveal their perfect days with rod or hawk to Octavia Pollock
Blades of class
Claire Jackson meets imposing bladesmith Owen Bush and dares to swing one of his sharp and gleaming swords
When the heat is on
John Hoyland canvasses gardeners and designers about the plants that best survived the drought
The man that shocked France
Artistic recognition came too late in life for Édouard Manet, regrets Michael Prodger
The Duchess of Rutland’s favourite painting
The chatelaine of Belvoir Castle chooses a striking portrait
Back to the 1970s
Jamie Blackett laments the arrival of the Rent Officer
Behind the little grey men
Jack Watkins appreciates the traditional Nature writing of ‘BB’
Spey way to Heaven
David Profumo is overjoyed by a catch on the famed river
The good stuff
Hetty Lintell finds smart belts
The English home
In the 10th of this 12-part series, John Goodall examines the life of the Victorian household
Interiors
A cosy Wiltshire cottage and the return of the slip cover
For the birds
Amelia Thorpe selects bird baths
Kitchen garden cook
Melanie Johnson on chestnuts
Travel
Hermann Hesse’s favourite hotel, Kefalonia and Cornwall
History today
Michael Billington prefers plays to have some historical reality
And much more