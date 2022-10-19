Country Life 19 October 2022

Here’s a look at some of the articles you’ll find inside.

Masterpiece

Jack Watkins admires Stubbs’s racehorse portrait Gimcrack

With a spring in his step

The Welsh springer is a brainy, loyal dual-purpose spaniel, observes Katy Birchall

Dreams are made of these

Ten field sportsmen and women reveal their perfect days with rod or hawk to Octavia Pollock

Blades of class

Claire Jackson meets imposing bladesmith Owen Bush and dares to swing one of his sharp and gleaming swords

When the heat is on

John Hoyland canvasses gardeners and designers about the plants that best survived the drought

The man that shocked France

Artistic recognition came too late in life for Édouard Manet, regrets Michael Prodger

The Duchess of Rutland’s favourite painting

The chatelaine of Belvoir Castle chooses a striking portrait

Back to the 1970s

Jamie Blackett laments the arrival of the Rent Officer

Behind the little grey men

Jack Watkins appreciates the traditional Nature writing of ‘BB’

Spey way to Heaven

David Profumo is overjoyed by a catch on the famed river

The good stuff

Hetty Lintell finds smart belts

The English home

In the 10th of this 12-part series, John Goodall examines the life of the Victorian household

Interiors

A cosy Wiltshire cottage and the return of the slip cover

For the birds

Amelia Thorpe selects bird baths

Kitchen garden cook

Melanie Johnson on chestnuts

Travel

Hermann Hesse’s favourite hotel, Kefalonia and Cornwall

History today

Michael Billington prefers plays to have some historical reality

