Country Life 20 May 2020

Times are tough, but we’re proud to still be creating Country Life every week — and we’re doing every thing we can to help you keep getting your regular fix.

Subscribers save a healthy percentage off the cover price plus free home delivery, and we’re presently offering your first six issues for £6. You can also download a digital issue absolutely free to give us a try.

GREEN MYTHS: Jonathan Self debunks 10 oft-cited ‘facts’ which turn out not to be true.

SAVING PLANET EARTH: David Mayer de Rothschild on how we must work together.

PLASTIC-FREE GARDENING: Make your fingers even greener.

PROPERTY NEWS: James Fisher on the extraordinary Paragraph 79 houses being built today.

MY FAVOURITE PAINTING: Jenni Murray of Woman’s Hour fame.

KENT DOWNS: A celebration of the AONB.

REWILDING BEGINS AT HOME: Bringing nature to your garden.

INTERIORS: Overflow kitchens.