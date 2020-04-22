Country Life 22 April 2020

Times are tough, but we’re proud to still be creating Country Life every week — and we’re doing every thing we can to help you keep getting your regular fix.

Subscribers save a healthy percentage off the cover price plus free home delivery, and we’re presently offering your first six issues for £6. You can also download a digital issue absolutely free to give us a try.

HRH THE PRINCE OF WALES ON LOCKDOWN: Prince Charles pens a special message to ‘make this precious world a truly better place’.

SPRING: The award-winning John Lewis-Stempel waxes lyrical about leaping lambs, flowering bluebells and the song of the chiffchaff.

LONDON LOCKDOWN: John Goodall on the utterly different appearance of the buildings of the city.

FOREST OF BOWLAND: Giles Kime extols the glories of his wild place.

MY FAVOURITE PAINTING: A Delaroche chosen by the National Gallery’s head of press.

EGGS: Their mysteries unscrambled.

INSTAGRAM, POULTRY AND ‘BALLSY WOMEN’: Garden designer Arthur Parkinson covers ground that you probably wouldn’t expect.

BARRELS OF FUN: How to turn an old barrel into a miniature garden.