Country Life 23 October 2024

Upon St Crispin’s Day

The martyr is forever a symbol of heroism at the Battle of Agincourt thanks to Shakespeare’s Henry V, as Ian Morton reveals

Give the dog a throne

Pampered pooches are living the life of Riley as Man’s best friend — Flora Watkins presents the finest in British barkitecture

Let sleeping dogs lie in luxury

Top digs for top dogs with the Country Life kennels guide

Country Life International

Paul Henderson wings it on the America’s Cup trail

Holly Kirkwood seeks sporting adventures in the Caribbean

Jessica Lack reveals the shifting sands in Saudi Arabian art

Tom Parker Bowles spices up his life with Moroccan delicacies

Eileen Reid follows the story of Machiavelli to Florence in Italy

In with the old

Those treasured diamonds can sparkle anew, as Hetty Lintell discovers when she reimagines her grandmother’s jewellery

Recommended videos for you

Ernst Vegelin van Claerbergen’s favourite painting

The head of the Courtauld Gallery is gripped by a 16th-century work that delights in Nature

All that money could buy

Steven Brindle is dazzled by the opulence and riches of lost London homes built in the late-Victorian and Edwardian eras

The legacy

Amie Elizabeth White applauds Lancashire’s Humphrey Chetham, father of the free public library

Nature’s own cathedral

John Lewis-Stempel ventures into the venerable surrounds of the beechwood, home to the tallest of England’s native trees

Capturing the castle

A celebration of Christian Dior’s love of Scotland was a roaring success for Drummond Castle in Perthshire, finds Kim Parker

Interiors

Amelia Thorpe selects sunny colours to brighten any room and Arabella Youens admires a refreshing bedroom redesign

Plants for plants’ sake

Charles Quest-Ritson is spoilt for choice as he surveys the remarkable array of plants at Hergest Croft in Herefordshire

Kitchen garden cook

Crisp and sweet apples are the flavour of autumn for Melanie Johnson, as she conjures up a classic shortcrust-pastry pie

Foraging

There’s more to the blackthorn than sloe gin, says John Wright, as he delves into Pict paint and the murky world of tea fraud

Get it write

If only writing desks could put pen to paper, what a story they would have to tell. Matthew Dennison pulls up a chair

And much more