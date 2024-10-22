Country Life 23 October 2024

Upon St Crispin’s Day
The martyr is forever a symbol of heroism at the Battle of Agincourt thanks to Shakespeare’s Henry V, as Ian Morton reveals
Give the dog a throne
Pampered pooches are living the life of Riley as Man’s best friend — Flora Watkins presents the finest in British barkitecture
Let sleeping dogs lie in luxury
Top digs for top dogs with the Country Life kennels guide
Country Life International
- Paul Henderson wings it on the America’s Cup trail
- Holly Kirkwood seeks sporting adventures in the Caribbean
- Jessica Lack reveals the shifting sands in Saudi Arabian art
- Tom Parker Bowles spices up his life with Moroccan delicacies
- Eileen Reid follows the story of Machiavelli to Florence in Italy
In with the old
Those treasured diamonds can sparkle anew, as Hetty Lintell discovers when she reimagines her grandmother’s jewellery
Ernst Vegelin van Claerbergen’s favourite painting
The head of the Courtauld Gallery is gripped by a 16th-century work that delights in Nature
All that money could buy
Steven Brindle is dazzled by the opulence and riches of lost London homes built in the late-Victorian and Edwardian eras
The legacy
Amie Elizabeth White applauds Lancashire’s Humphrey Chetham, father of the free public library
Nature’s own cathedral
John Lewis-Stempel ventures into the venerable surrounds of the beechwood, home to the tallest of England’s native trees
Capturing the castle
A celebration of Christian Dior’s love of Scotland was a roaring success for Drummond Castle in Perthshire, finds Kim Parker
Interiors
Amelia Thorpe selects sunny colours to brighten any room and Arabella Youens admires a refreshing bedroom redesign
Plants for plants’ sake
Charles Quest-Ritson is spoilt for choice as he surveys the remarkable array of plants at Hergest Croft in Herefordshire
Kitchen garden cook
Crisp and sweet apples are the flavour of autumn for Melanie Johnson, as she conjures up a classic shortcrust-pastry pie
Foraging
There’s more to the blackthorn than sloe gin, says John Wright, as he delves into Pict paint and the murky world of tea fraud
Get it write
If only writing desks could put pen to paper, what a story they would have to tell. Matthew Dennison pulls up a chair
