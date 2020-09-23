Country Life 23 September 2020

Find out more:

THE COTSWOLDS: 45 pages of peerless property, plus how local spirits have held up amid 2020’s chaos.

SUDELEY CASTLE: Architecture editor John Goodall tells the tale of the Gloucestershire landmark.

THE OTHER CROWN JEWELS: Clive Aslet picks out the 100 things that make England what it is.

THE MENDIPS: The latest in our series on Britain’s AONBs.

JUNIPER AND GIN: Juniper berries are making a real comeback — and their timing is perfect for the gin boom.

MY FAVOURITE PAINTING: Deborah Swallow’s pick.

SLOW WORMS: Simon Lester on the lizard that thought it was a snake. Or should that be the other way around?

PAINSWICK ROCOCO GARDEN: Tiffany Daneff visits a Gloucestershire gem.

CLIMBING TREES: John Lewis-Stempel harks back to childhood as he heads up an apple tree.