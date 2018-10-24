Country Life 24 October 2018 explores our top tipples, the magic of unicorns and helps you to find your sporting soulmate.

Find out more here:

THE COUPLE THAT SHOOTS TOGETHER: Is a shared love of fieldsports is a good base for a lasting relationship?

TRAVEL: Fishing in Colorado.

UNICORNS: Ian Morgan on the ubiquitous beasts.

FAVOURITE PAINTING: Adam Zamoyski selects a canine portrait of his wife.

SHOOTING FROM THE HIP: Flora Watkins salutes the hip flask.

LIVING NATIONAL TREASURE: Grave digger.

ALL TIED UP: The ability to tie a decent knot is a valuable one, says John Wright.

FOWL PLAY: Simon Hopkinson shares with us a gorgeous recipe of roast fowl with lemon, oregano and garlic.

INTERIORS: Inspiration comes form the kitchen of Lanhydrock in Cornwall.

LIVING LARGE: A new Mercedes is all Charles Rangeley-Wilson needs.

