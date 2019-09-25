Country Life 25 September 2019

Find out more here:

ANIMAL MAGIC: Derek Gow talks to Octavia Pollock about his life’s work with the rare water vole

A RITE OF PASSAGE: The owners of Radcot House, Oxfordshire, have brought order to a wilderness. George Plumptre admires the results

THE ALLIUM LIST: Val Bourne asks experts which of these stately and reliable plants are their favourites

BEYOND THE HA-HA: Five designers advise Juliet Roberts on making a garden to merge with the landscape.

MEN IN TIGHTS: As Batman turns 80, Katy Birchall salutes our enduring comic-book favourites

DRESSING THE VIRGIN QUEEN: The only known surviving fragment of her wardrobe has been found in a Herefordshire church. Catriona Grey reports.

THE LOVELIEST MUSIC YOU’VE NEVER HEARD: The Isle of Noises concert series will revive some sadly neglected gems of English music, says Pippa Cuckson

HOT STUFF: Stylish garden furniture, chosen by Amelia Thorpe

FIT FOR A ROYAL FEAST: The banqueting room at Orleans House in Twickenham, which was created to welcome George l, has been splendidly restored, discovers William Aslet.

INTERIORS: Amelia Thorpe finds bright new looks for your kitchen

KITCHEN GARDEN COOK: Melanie Johnson on pears

