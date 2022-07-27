Country Life 27 July 2022

Getting to the pointer
The German shorthaired pointer is an arresting yet rare sight, says Arabella Byrne
Young, gifted and thriving in the countryside
Fergus Butler-Gallie meets young people who have made the move to a rural lifestyle
A close call
The Duke of Norfolk is running a remarkable project to save the curlew. Simon Lester reports
Honey to the bee
A beekeeper soaks honey in whisky, with award-winning results, reports Vicky Liddell
Tiny cogs in a giant machine
George McGavin warns of the threat to the vital insect world
Todd Longstaffe-Gowan’s favourite painting
The landscape architect chooses a dramatic, Biblical scene by a Flemish painter
Masterpiece
Jack Watkins on Persuasion and why Austen adaptations are still box-office gold
A town-house transformation
An 1860s coach house has been reconfigured to dazzling effect. Jeremy Musson visits Monmouth House, London SW7
Weeding between the lines
John Lewis-Stempel attacks ‘injurious and noxious’ weeds
Interiors
A soothing bedroom suite and the comfiest slipper chairs
Luxury
Almasika jewellery, racing driver Mark Webber’s favourite things and bathing beautiful
Instant gratification
A new garden needn’t look new, as Tiffany Daneff discovers at this splendid Home Counties property
Kitchen garden cook
Melanie Johnson on apricots
‘It ain’t what you do, it’s the way that you do it’
David Profumo gets there in the end during a glorious day’s trout-fishing on the Itchen
And much more