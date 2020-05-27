Country Life 27 May 2020

Times are tough, but we’re proud to still be creating Country Life every week — and we’re doing every thing we can to help you keep getting your regular fix.

Subscribers save a healthy percentage off the cover price plus free home delivery, and we’re presently offering your first six issues for £6. You can also download a digital issue absolutely free to give us a try.

MOORLAND: Mark Griffiths on why this native British habitat needs protection.

THE WEST COUNTRY: Clive Aslet on the writers and poets who’ve been inspired by this part of the world.

COMFORT FOOD: Flora Watkins picks some favourites.

PROPERTY: Superb homes for sale in Devon, Cornwall, Somerset and Dorset.

MY FAVOURITE PAINTING: Nick Hewer, presenter of Countdown.

HOLCOMBE COURT: A great Tudor house in Devon restored to glory.

GARDENS: A coastal blend of wild and cultivated plants.

INTERIORS: A warm, cosy bedroom.