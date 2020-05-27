Trending:

Country Life 27 May 2020

Country Life 27 May 2020 looks at moorland, comfort food and enjoys the best of the West Country.
Country Life

Times are tough, but we’re proud to still be creating Country Life every week — and we’re doing every thing we can to help you keep getting your regular fix.

Subscribers save a healthy percentage off the cover price plus free home delivery, and we’re presently offering your first six issues for £6. You can also download a digital issue absolutely free to give us a try.

See all the details for both offers here.

MOORLAND: Mark Griffiths on why this native British habitat needs protection.

THE WEST COUNTRY: Clive Aslet on the writers and poets who’ve been inspired by this part of the world.

COMFORT FOOD: Flora Watkins picks some favourites.

PROPERTY: Superb homes for sale in Devon, Cornwall, Somerset and Dorset.

MY FAVOURITE PAINTING: Nick Hewer, presenter of Countdown.

HOLCOMBE COURT: A great Tudor house in Devon restored to glory.

GARDENS: A coastal blend of wild and cultivated plants.

INTERIORS: A warm, cosy bedroom.