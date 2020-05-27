Country Life 27 May 2020

Times are tough, but we’re proud to still be creating Country Life every week — and we’re doing every thing we can to help you keep getting your regular fix.
MOORLAND: Mark Griffiths on why this native British habitat needs protection.
THE WEST COUNTRY: Clive Aslet on the writers and poets who’ve been inspired by this part of the world.
COMFORT FOOD: Flora Watkins picks some favourites.
PROPERTY: Superb homes for sale in Devon, Cornwall, Somerset and Dorset.
MY FAVOURITE PAINTING: Nick Hewer, presenter of Countdown.
HOLCOMBE COURT: A great Tudor house in Devon restored to glory.
GARDENS: A coastal blend of wild and cultivated plants.
INTERIORS: A warm, cosy bedroom.