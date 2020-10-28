Country Life 28 October 2020

Find out more here:
CARVING VEGETABLES: As Halloween approaches, Ian Morton looks at how we’ve been carving vegetables for centuries.
HELL HOUNDS: Jeremy Hobson on how hounds haunt us.
ANCIENT CUSTOMS: Clive Aslet finds home comforts.
LUXURY: Anya Hindmarch’s favourite things.
GARDENS: Spilsbury Farm, Wiltshire.
NORTH PENNINES: Our AONB series heads north.
FIRE: Get a blaze going, get the bellows out.
PUB SIGNS: Helping illiterate boozers find a place to get smashed since ancient times.
PROPERTY: Best bases in Bath.