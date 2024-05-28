Country Life 29 May 2024

Here’s a look at some of what you’ll find inside.
We salute you
As Blind Veterans UK pays its own special tribute to survivors of the D-Day operation, Octavia Pollock puts words to Richard Cannon’s poignant photographs
‘Plans are worthless, but planning is everything’
Allan Mallinson examines the key role that country houses played in preparations for D-Day, aided by well-stocked wine cellars and countesses in the canteen
‘Because it’s there’: the Mallory and Irvine mystery
Was the 1924 British Everest Expedition a success or failure? Robin Ashcroft takes a broad perspective as he sifts through a century of speculation
Recommended videos for you
There’s no place like home
In the first of four articles, Annunciata Elwes investigates how flexible working has opened up the North to City commuters
Country Life International
Holly Kirkwood explores the Balearic Islands — the life and sol of the Mediterranean Sea
Growing in stature
Chelsea provides many magic moments for Tiffany Daneff, who finds inspiring gardens on Main Avenue and in the Great Pavilion
Native herbs
John Wright raises a glass to hops, that stalwart ingredient of the ale-brewing industry
The late Sir Andrew Davis’s favourite painting
Before his death last month, the celebrated conductor selected a compelling and inspiring work
Elegant and congruous
In the second of two articles, John Goodall charts the recent history of Hartland Abbey, Devon
The legacy
Kate Green reveals Thomas Darley’s role in the story of the English Thoroughbred horse
Empire protest
A Passage to India reflects the rising tensions of the British Raj. Matthew Dennison revisits the masterpiece 100 years on
‘Nature is nowhere as great as in its smallest creatures’
John Lewis-Stempel marvels at the variety of microscopic wild-life that calls tree bark home
Luxury
Hetty Lintell serves up a new tennis collection, plus Heston Blumenthal’s favourite things
Interiors
A bright, colourful drawing room and Alidad at Wow!house
Spring-fed genius
Charles Quest-Ritson reveals how springs have shaped Selehurst garden in the West Sussex Weald
Kitchen garden cook
Melanie Johnson celebrates sweet and juicy strawberries
Achilles healed
The ancient Greeks harnessed its medicinal powers, but yarrow now has a role to play in modern agriculture, discovers Ian Morton
The darling buds of May
May Morris is finally stepping out of the shadow of her famous father, William — and not before time, argues Huon Mallalieu
And much more