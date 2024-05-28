Country Life 29 May 2024

Here’s a look at some of what you’ll find inside.

We salute you

As Blind Veterans UK pays its own special tribute to survivors of the D-Day operation, Octavia Pollock puts words to Richard Cannon’s poignant photographs

‘Plans are worthless, but planning is everything’

Allan Mallinson examines the key role that country houses played in preparations for D-Day, aided by well-stocked wine cellars and countesses in the canteen

‘Because it’s there’: the Mallory and Irvine mystery

Was the 1924 British Everest Expedition a success or failure? Robin Ashcroft takes a broad perspective as he sifts through a century of speculation

There’s no place like home

In the first of four articles, Annunciata Elwes investigates how flexible working has opened up the North to City commuters

Country Life International

Holly Kirkwood explores the Balearic Islands — the life and sol of the Mediterranean Sea

Growing in stature

Chelsea provides many magic moments for Tiffany Daneff, who finds inspiring gardens on Main Avenue and in the Great Pavilion

Native herbs

John Wright raises a glass to hops, that stalwart ingredient of the ale-brewing industry

The late Sir Andrew Davis’s favourite painting

Before his death last month, the celebrated conductor selected a compelling and inspiring work

Elegant and congruous

In the second of two articles, John Goodall charts the recent history of Hartland Abbey, Devon

The legacy

Kate Green reveals Thomas Darley’s role in the story of the English Thoroughbred horse

Empire protest

A Passage to India reflects the rising tensions of the British Raj. Matthew Dennison revisits the masterpiece 100 years on

‘Nature is nowhere as great as in its smallest creatures’

John Lewis-Stempel marvels at the variety of microscopic wild-life that calls tree bark home

Luxury

Hetty Lintell serves up a new tennis collection, plus Heston Blumenthal’s favourite things

Interiors

A bright, colourful drawing room and Alidad at Wow!house

Spring-fed genius

Charles Quest-Ritson reveals how springs have shaped Selehurst garden in the West Sussex Weald

Kitchen garden cook

Melanie Johnson celebrates sweet and juicy strawberries

Achilles healed

The ancient Greeks harnessed its medicinal powers, but yarrow now has a role to play in modern agriculture, discovers Ian Morton

The darling buds of May

May Morris is finally stepping out of the shadow of her famous father, William — and not before time, argues Huon Mallalieu

And much more