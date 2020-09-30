Country Life 30 September 2020

BOGS: Mark Griffiths takes a look at Britain’s ancient bogs, teeming with wildelife, and arguing that these rare habitats must be protected.
THE JOY OF SKETCH: Don’t snap a picture on your phone — draw a scene and you’ll remember it for life, as David Gillett explains.
SOUTH DEVON: Our look at the AONBs of Britain heads south-west.
MICHAEL SANDLE’S FAVOURITE PAINTING: The sculptor chooses a frozen scene.
SIDBURY MILL: A Devon mill making flour once more.
A WALLED GARDEN PARADISE: Natasha Goodfellow visits a dreamy spot in Shropshire.
LUXURY: Cashmere, flowers and watches feature this week.