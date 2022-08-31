Country Life 31 August 2022

‘We are still a nation of horse lovers’
Kate Green talks to Baron de Mauley, Master of the Horse, about equine lives good and bad
Now that’s what I call country music
The splash of a stream, the clip-clop of hooves, the lark’s song: we should cherish our sounds, avers John Lewis-Stempel
Where horses meet houses
Country-house eventing creates unique and envied amphitheatres for the sport, says Kate Green
Wild riding
Octavia Pollock finds liberty is all as she gallops across Dartmoor
Within these walls
The six acres of the Holkham Walled Garden, Norfolk, have been restored and are again productive. David Hurrion visits
School Life
Embracing coastal learning (page 102), new paths to a top career (page 108), why English literature matters (page 112) and what makes stand-alone schools special (page 114)
Christopher Woodward’s favourite painting
The director of the Garden Museum picks an unusual Freud
Masterpiece
Jack Watkins returns to the lost glories of Wyatt’s The Pantheon
House of dreams
In the second of two articles, Clive Aslet looks inside Ardfin on the Isle of Jura, a Victorian lodge-turned-modern home
Interiors
The best of bathrooms
Luxury
Scarves for Ukraine, Clodagh McKenna’s favourite things and watches to wear forever
Kitchen garden cook
Melanie Johnson chops celery
Far away and long ago
Few remember W. H. Hudson, the mysteriously named founder member of the RSPB, but this writer should be better known, believes John Lewis-Stempel
Jason Goodwin: ‘Memories fade. Gavin was right: buildings outlive us all and they’re each memorials. They should not be allowed to disappear’
Our columnist remembers Gavin Stamp, the architectural critic, historian and campaigner.