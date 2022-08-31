Country Life 31 August 2022

‘We are still a nation of horse lovers’

Kate Green talks to Baron de Mauley, Master of the Horse, about equine lives good and bad

Now that’s what I call country music

The splash of a stream, the clip-clop of hooves, the lark’s song: we should cherish our sounds, avers John Lewis-Stempel

Where horses meet houses

Country-house eventing creates unique and envied amphitheatres for the sport, says Kate Green

Wild riding

Octavia Pollock finds liberty is all as she gallops across Dartmoor

Within these walls

The six acres of the Holkham Walled Garden, Norfolk, have been restored and are again productive. David Hurrion visits

School Life

Embracing coastal learning (page 102), new paths to a top career (page 108), why English literature matters (page 112) and what makes stand-alone schools special (page 114)

Christopher Woodward’s favourite painting

The director of the Garden Museum picks an unusual Freud

Masterpiece

Jack Watkins returns to the lost glories of Wyatt’s The Pantheon

House of dreams

In the second of two articles, Clive Aslet looks inside Ardfin on the Isle of Jura, a Victorian lodge-turned-modern home

Interiors

The best of bathrooms

Luxury

Scarves for Ukraine, Clodagh McKenna’s favourite things and watches to wear forever

Kitchen garden cook

Melanie Johnson chops celery

Far away and long ago

Few remember W. H. Hudson, the mysteriously named founder member of the RSPB, but this writer should be better known, believes John Lewis-Stempel