Country Life 31 July 2024

Overflowing with delight

Cascading, pouring, trickling: water has enlivened gardens both public and private since Roman times in the form of fountains, finds John Goodall

The secret life of chalkstreams

Charles Rangeley-Wilson fishes for the history of our unique and treasured chalkstreams, from origins to beleagured present, and explains why they must be saved

Oil on stormy waters

From Turner lashing himself to a mast to Jason deCaires Taylor plunging beneath the waves to instal his sculptures, the ocean depths have long inspired our artists. Holly Black dives in

Blade runner

Carla Passino braves the workshop of airman-turned-sword-smith Robert Pooley, whose blades are borne by officers and royalty around the world

Emily Howes’s favourite painting

The author picks a powerfully penetrating Auerbach head

The legacy

Kate Green settles down to listen to Godfrey Baseley’s The Archers

It’s a pirate’s life for me

Jack Watkins raises a bottle of rum to the real-life pirates who cast their swashbuckling hold on the world’s imagination, bloody deeds notwithstanding

Honouring the past

The work of illustrious designers and former owners has been sensitively burnished by the Duchess of Beaufort at Badminton House, Gloucestershire, finds Kathryn Bradley-Hole

Irrigating the imagination

Once vital for sustenance, as stew ponds, or defence, in the form of moats, water is a shining thread in the history of gardens, culminating with today’s striking sculptural features. Christopher Stocks dons his wellies for a look

‘It’s an instrument that never fails to amaze’

From a workshop in Cremona, Italy, came instruments crafted by the genius Antonio Stradivari. Andrew Green listens to why the sound they produce still has the power to enchant

Live by the sword

Engraved or embellished, straight or curved, blades have sliced and swished from battlefield to parade ground. Matthew Dennison grasps the hilt

Water by numbers

How many lakes are there in Britain? How venerable is our oldest canal? Amie Elizabeth White does the maths

Luxury

Dressing for summer, smoked water, Dame Zandra Rhodes’s favourite things and watches to wear under the waves

Interiors

A light-flooded London kitchen and designs for dog lovers

Kitchen garden cook

Melanie Johnson uses up a glut of sweet, sun-warmed tomatoes

And much more