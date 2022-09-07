Country Life 7 September 2022

Here’s a selection of what you can expect to find inside:
Confessions of a lifetime
Having published his memoirs, author A. N. Wilson talks to Jane Wheatley about school, marriage, faith and poetry
Changing times, changing titles
Country Life is nothing if not adaptable and as conventions change, we embrace ‘Ms’
‘I gave up my career for the Sealyham’
Few people have such single-minded purpose as Sealyham saviour Harry Parsons. Julie Harding meets his latest litter
Field trials
At his Hertfordshire home, Tom Stuart-Smith has created an American prairie, finds Non Morris
London Life
Along the River Thames, the rebirth of the War Office and Penelope Chilvers’s city secrets
1980s Notebook
Melanie Bryan reveals what Country Life thought of the concerns of the ‘big’ decade
Reasons to be cheerful
Carla Carlisle does her level best to look on the bright side
Shane Connolly’s favourite painting
The florist chooses a delightful tumble of lilies of the valley
Masterpiece
The castle as a symbol of power began at Dover, finds Jack Watkins
Playing with history
The building of Founders’ Hall, London EC1, holds important lessons for the city’s planners, believes John Martin Robinson
Thunder and lightning, what could be more frightening?
Extremes of weather thrill and tantalise in equal measure, as photographs from the Royal Meteorological Society reveal
Interiors
The many highlights of Focus/22
The good stuff
Hetty Lintell walks tall in loafers
In the dead of the nightshade
Beware beauty-enhancing belladonna, long a dangerous plant, advises Ian Morton
Kitchen garden cook
Melanie Johnson picks her pears
