Times are tough, but we’re proud to still be creating Country Life every week — and we’re doing every thing we can to help you keep getting your regular fix.
Subscribers save a healthy percentage off the cover price plus free home delivery, and we’re presently offering your first six issues for £6. You can also download a digital issue absolutely free to give us a try.
See all the details for both offers here.
BRITAIN’S GLORIOUS COAST: Castles and caves, beaches and bridges — we celebrate the wonderful fringes of the island.
ARCHITECTURE: Inside Gwrych Castle.
NATURE: The plants of the seaside.
CRICKET: James Fisher on the imminent Test series.
PROPERTY: Latest and greatest homes, including a Napoleonic fort for sale.
MY FAVOURITE PAINTING: Actor Julian Sands.
CARLA CARLISLE: Learning the lessons of 2020.
GARDENS: The lure of the lime tree.
INTERIORS: Reorganise your space and you’ll feel like you’ve got a new room.Country Life 8 July 2020