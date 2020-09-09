Country Life 9 September 2020

Find out more about what’s inside:
THE BIRDS: Jack Watkins on the birds which you’ll find on Britain’s farms.
CHANNEL ISLANDS: A special extended look at some of the joys of Jersey and Guernsey.
SPITFIRES: Nature writer John Lewis-Stempel turns to a marvel of technology, and the pilots who flew it.
TORTOISES: Our love affair with these curious, long-lived creatures.
ANGLESEY: Our Beautiful Britain series crosses the Menai Strait.
PARTRIDGE: Tom Parker-Bowles sings the praise of the sweet, succulent bird.
CARLA CARLISLE: Comfort and frustration.
BEST BULBS FOR 2021: Val Bourne on what to plant this autumn.
INTERIORS: New ways of furniture shopping.