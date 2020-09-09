Country Life 9 September 2020

Find out more about what’s inside:

THE BIRDS: Jack Watkins on the birds which you’ll find on Britain’s farms.

CHANNEL ISLANDS: A special extended look at some of the joys of Jersey and Guernsey.

SPITFIRES: Nature writer John Lewis-Stempel turns to a marvel of technology, and the pilots who flew it.

TORTOISES: Our love affair with these curious, long-lived creatures.

ANGLESEY: Our Beautiful Britain series crosses the Menai Strait.

PARTRIDGE: Tom Parker-Bowles sings the praise of the sweet, succulent bird.

CARLA CARLISLE: Comfort and frustration.

BEST BULBS FOR 2021: Val Bourne on what to plant this autumn.

INTERIORS: New ways of furniture shopping.