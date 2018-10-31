Country Life October 31 2018

Country Life 31 October 2018 reflects on the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War, visits an extraordinary Oxfordshire garden and discovers Prue Leith’s favourite things.

Find out more here:

THE ARMISTICE: Clive Aslet reflects on the end of the First World War.

THE KING’S HOSPITAL: Katy Birchall tells the story of Edward VII’s hospital and its ‘culture of kindness’.

WHAT REALLY HAPPENS IN FAIRYTALES: The unexpurgated originals of the stories we know and love include slaughter, mayhem and a pregnant Rapunzel.

FAVOURITE PAINTING: Michael Hall makes his choice.

THE WRITERS’ TALES: Ian Morton on the popular authors who were brought in to stir up fervour for the fight.

LIVING NATIONAL TREASURE: The poppy maker.

QUINCE CHARMING: Melanie Johnson on cooking with quinces.

INTERIORS: Get it right with a Persian rug that complements rather than clashes.

AN IRISH ESTATE REBORN: Myles Campbell on the rejuvenation of Lough Fea.

GARDENS: Rofford Manor near Oxford, examined by George Plumptre.

If you loved this issue, why not subscribe to Country Life and get your copy delivered to your door every week?

You can also subscribe to the digital edition on your tablet and download your copy every Wednesday.