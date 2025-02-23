Game, set, match: 12 of the world’s most beautiful tennis courts

From Italy to Indonesia, when it comes to hotel amenities, a picturesque tennis court will always trump a 24-hour gym. So, before you book your next holiday, take a look at our pick of the 12 best.

1950s tennis match in Bahamas
(Image credit: Slim Aarons/Getty Images)
Rosie Paterson
By
published
in Features

Elang Island, Bawah Reserve, Indonesia

Aerial tennis court in tropical surroundings

(Image credit: Bawah Reserve)

The USP: Elang, one of Bawah Reserve’s six islands, is available exclusively for whole-island bookings (there are six cliffside lodges) so you won’t have to share the court with anyone else.

Passalacqua, Lake Como, Italy

Clay tennis court overlooking lake

(Image credit: Ricky Monti)

The USP: If you miss a shot, you can credibly blame it all on the very distracting view.

Click here to visit the Passalacqua website and here to read our full review of the hotel.

Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, Antibes, France

Five clay tennis courts in south of France

(Image credit: Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc)

The USP: Hotel du Cap’s five tennis courts rest beneath a fragrant canopy of Aleppo pine, palm and olive trees. Whatismore, there’s a certified coach on hand to help you improve your game.

Click here to read our full review of Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc.

Grand Hotel Tremezzo, Lake Como, Italy

Tennis court and sun loungers

(Image credit: Grand Hotel Tremezzo)

The USP: Serve at Tremezzo and you will earn bragging rights to the fact that you played on the same surface that Prince Ruspoli once battled Duke Litta Modigliani on.

Domaine Des Etangs, Aquitaine, France

Floating tennis court

(Image credit: Domaine des Etangs)

The USP: It’s a floating tennis court — need we say more?

Click here to visit the Domaine des Etangs website.

Gstaad Palace, Switzerland

View from a hotel in Gstaad

(Image credit: Gstaad Palace)

The USP: Roy Emerson, the Australian former tennis player who has 12 Grand Slam singles titles and 16 Grand Slam doubles titles to his name (all won before the Open Era began) spends roughly seven weeks at the Palace, every year. His annual ‘tennis weeks’ offer keen players the chance to rapidly improve their game.

Click here to read more about Gstaad.

Cheval Blanc Randheli, the Maldives

Aerial shot of two tennis courts in Maldives

(Image credit: Oliver Fly)

The USP: Cheval Blanc’s two courts have been built to US Open and Rolex Paris Masters standards.

Il San Pietro di Positano, Italy

A post shared by Il San Pietro di Positano (@ilsanpietrodipositano)

A photo posted by on

The USP: Arguably the world’s most dramatic court — cradled by the steep rock face on three sides and open to the ocean on the fourth.

Click here to visit the Il San Pietro website.

Il Pellicano, Monte Argentario, Italy

Vintage tennis match picture

(Image credit: Slim Aarons/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

The USP: Il Pellicano’s tennis court was famously photographed by Slim Arrons

Click here to read more about Slim Aarons’s work in Europe.

Singita Castleton, Sabi Sand, South Africa

African tennis court

(Image credit: Ross Couper)

The USP: Experience a match like no other, surrounded by the sounds and sights of the African bushveld.

Click here to visit Singita's website.

Belmond Hotel Cipriani, Venice, Italy

Venetian tennis court

(Image credit: Belmond)

The USP: Cipriani’s red clay set-up comes with a courtside drink and snack service.

Suvretta House, St Moritz, Switzerland

Alpine tennis court

(Image credit: Suvretta House)

The USP: Suvretta’s three tennis courts are only open in the summer, but they are well worth the wait: as well as being surrounded by wildflower meadows, there are ball machines readily available, perfect for those moments when you cannot convince anyone to play with you.

Rosie Paterson
Rosie Paterson

Rosie is Country Life's Digital Content Director & Travel Editor. She joined the team in July 2014 — following a brief stint in the art world. In 2022, she edited the magazine's special Queen's Platinum Jubilee issue and coordinated Country Life's own 125 birthday celebrations. She has also been invited to judge a travel media award and chaired live discussions on the London property market, sustainability and luxury travel trends.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸