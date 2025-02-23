Game, set, match: 12 of the world’s most beautiful tennis courts

Elang Island, Bawah Reserve, Indonesia

(Image credit: Bawah Reserve)

The USP: Elang, one of Bawah Reserve’s six islands, is available exclusively for whole-island bookings (there are six cliffside lodges) so you won’t have to share the court with anyone else.

Passalacqua, Lake Como, Italy

(Image credit: Ricky Monti)

The USP: If you miss a shot, you can credibly blame it all on the very distracting view.

Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, Antibes, France

(Image credit: Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc)

The USP: Hotel du Cap’s five tennis courts rest beneath a fragrant canopy of Aleppo pine, palm and olive trees. Whatismore, there’s a certified coach on hand to help you improve your game.

Grand Hotel Tremezzo, Lake Como, Italy

(Image credit: Grand Hotel Tremezzo)

The USP: Serve at Tremezzo and you will earn bragging rights to the fact that you played on the same surface that Prince Ruspoli once battled Duke Litta Modigliani on.

Domaine Des Etangs, Aquitaine, France

(Image credit: Domaine des Etangs)

The USP: It’s a floating tennis court — need we say more?

Gstaad Palace, Switzerland

(Image credit: Gstaad Palace)

The USP: Roy Emerson, the Australian former tennis player who has 12 Grand Slam singles titles and 16 Grand Slam doubles titles to his name (all won before the Open Era began) spends roughly seven weeks at the Palace, every year. His annual ‘tennis weeks’ offer keen players the chance to rapidly improve their game.

Cheval Blanc Randheli, the Maldives

(Image credit: Oliver Fly)

The USP: Cheval Blanc’s two courts have been built to US Open and Rolex Paris Masters standards.

Il San Pietro di Positano, Italy

A post shared by Il San Pietro di Positano (@ilsanpietrodipositano) A photo posted by on

The USP: Arguably the world’s most dramatic court — cradled by the steep rock face on three sides and open to the ocean on the fourth.

Il Pellicano, Monte Argentario, Italy

(Image credit: Slim Aarons/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

The USP: Il Pellicano’s tennis court was famously photographed by Slim Arrons

Singita Castleton, Sabi Sand, South Africa

(Image credit: Ross Couper)

The USP: Experience a match like no other, surrounded by the sounds and sights of the African bushveld.

Belmond Hotel Cipriani, Venice, Italy

(Image credit: Belmond)

The USP: Cipriani’s red clay set-up comes with a courtside drink and snack service.

Suvretta House, St Moritz, Switzerland

(Image credit: Suvretta House)

The USP: Suvretta’s three tennis courts are only open in the summer, but they are well worth the wait: as well as being surrounded by wildflower meadows, there are ball machines readily available, perfect for those moments when you cannot convince anyone to play with you.