Game, set, match: 12 of the world’s most beautiful tennis courts
From Italy to Indonesia, when it comes to hotel amenities, a picturesque tennis court will always trump a 24-hour gym. So, before you book your next holiday, take a look at our pick of the 12 best.
Elang Island, Bawah Reserve, Indonesia
The USP: Elang, one of Bawah Reserve’s six islands, is available exclusively for whole-island bookings (there are six cliffside lodges) so you won’t have to share the court with anyone else.
Passalacqua, Lake Como, Italy
The USP: If you miss a shot, you can credibly blame it all on the very distracting view.
Click here to visit the Passalacqua website and here to read our full review of the hotel.
Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, Antibes, France
The USP: Hotel du Cap’s five tennis courts rest beneath a fragrant canopy of Aleppo pine, palm and olive trees. Whatismore, there’s a certified coach on hand to help you improve your game.
Click here to read our full review of Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc.
Grand Hotel Tremezzo, Lake Como, Italy
The USP: Serve at Tremezzo and you will earn bragging rights to the fact that you played on the same surface that Prince Ruspoli once battled Duke Litta Modigliani on.
Domaine Des Etangs, Aquitaine, France
The USP: It’s a floating tennis court — need we say more?
Click here to visit the Domaine des Etangs website.
Gstaad Palace, Switzerland
The USP: Roy Emerson, the Australian former tennis player who has 12 Grand Slam singles titles and 16 Grand Slam doubles titles to his name (all won before the Open Era began) spends roughly seven weeks at the Palace, every year. His annual ‘tennis weeks’ offer keen players the chance to rapidly improve their game.
Click here to read more about Gstaad.
Cheval Blanc Randheli, the Maldives
The USP: Cheval Blanc’s two courts have been built to US Open and Rolex Paris Masters standards.
Il San Pietro di Positano, Italy
A post shared by Il San Pietro di Positano (@ilsanpietrodipositano)
A photo posted by on
The USP: Arguably the world’s most dramatic court — cradled by the steep rock face on three sides and open to the ocean on the fourth.
Click here to visit the Il San Pietro website.
Il Pellicano, Monte Argentario, Italy
The USP: Il Pellicano’s tennis court was famously photographed by Slim Arrons
Click here to read more about Slim Aarons’s work in Europe.
Singita Castleton, Sabi Sand, South Africa
The USP: Experience a match like no other, surrounded by the sounds and sights of the African bushveld.
Click here to visit Singita's website.
Belmond Hotel Cipriani, Venice, Italy
The USP: Cipriani’s red clay set-up comes with a courtside drink and snack service.
Suvretta House, St Moritz, Switzerland
The USP: Suvretta’s three tennis courts are only open in the summer, but they are well worth the wait: as well as being surrounded by wildflower meadows, there are ball machines readily available, perfect for those moments when you cannot convince anyone to play with you.
