Gansevoort review: The hotel that helped launch New York’s Meatpacking District to fashionable heights

In the Big Apple, there's a hotel for everyone. Art lovers and fun seekers should take a look at the Gansevoort Meatpacking NYC says Rosie Paterson.

When the Gansevoort first opened — all 15 floors of it — in 2004, New York’s Meatpacking District was in a state of flux.

It had, at one time, existed as a, you guessed it, place for processing and packing up meat. It was heavily industrialised; home to more than 250 slaughterhouses; close to the infamous High Line, a raised railway track for transporting goods through Manhattan, now a public, linear park.

Fast-forward through a half century period of decline beginning in the 1950s, to the early 2000’s and gentrification was starting to tighten its dandy grip. High-end boutiques moved in and an Apple Store opened — but it was the Gansevoort which really helped to cement Meatpacking as one of New York’s most fashionable neighbourhoods.

Never one to rest on its laurels, it emerged from the Pandemic with an entirely fresh new look.

The rooms

The Gansevoort isn’t a small hotel — there are more than 180 rooms — but then, what in New York actually is small?

Every single room and suite was refurbished during the hotel’s grand relaunch and the colour palette is very much blue and grey. Thankfully, the walnut headboards stop it all looking too corporate and the overall sleek and simple design choices make the rooms a calming place to come back to after a day braving The Big Apple.

Juliet balconies typically come as standard, but upgrade to a room with a private terrace if you’re craving your own outdoor space.

Last year, the hotel partnered with Grown Alchemist on the bathroom amenities — and I would love to see their characteristic dark amber bottles, reminiscent of old medicine jars, pop-up in more properties across the globe.

Eating and drinking

There are four food and beverage outlets on site: two on the ground floor (or the first floor if you’re in the US…) and two on the highest one.

There’s Coffee + Cocktails which does exactly what it says on the tin and Le Coin, a French-inspired bistro which is preparing to open its doors for the very first time, as I type. Its pretty, Instagram-able green and pink awning and Leica Gallery-curated artwork will be a welcome change from the American sports bar and restaurant that was here before and didn’t really do the hotel’s image justice.

Jump in the lift and soar skyward and you’ll find Saishin, for omakase (above), and the Rooftop Loft for more European fare.

And it would be criminal not to mention the 45-ft, heated rooftop pool — a real boon in New York — which has 360 degree views of Manhattan and its own poolside menu (think lobster rolls). Reserve your lounger now.

How they’ll keep you busy

There’s a mid-size gym with Peloton bikes and punching bags for anyone looking to burn off some calories (alternatively try the in-room Mirror technology for workouts you don’t even have to leave your bedroom for), and don’t forget to take in the hotel’s well-curated and rotating art collection. The lobby is, in effect, a miniature gallery which makes the check-in process all that much more pleasant.

What else to do while you’re there

There’s no shortage of things to do in the immediate area from Chelsea Market (with its mêlé of bars, restaurants and shops) to the unmissable Whitney Museum of American Art.

Click here to read our complete guide to Manhattan, New York.

Who is it for?

Young couples and groups of friends who want to have fun and will make the most of the Meatpacking District’s effortlessly cool restaurants and bars (RH Rooftop, The Standard and more…).

What gives it the ‘wow’ factor?

Two things: the location and the swimming pool.

The one thing we’d change

Some of the rooms already look a tiny, tiny bit tired around the edges, but you’ll likely be having too much fun to notice.

Rooms at the Gansevoort Meatpacking NYC start from $525. Visit www.gansevoorthotelgroup.com/hotels/gansevoort-meatpacking-nyc for more information and to book.