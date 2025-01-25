Heckfield Place hotel review: A country house hotel with a wow factor spa

Staying in Hampshire’s Heckfield Place is akin to taking a draught of calming elixir, says Hetty Lintell. They’ve got the balance between style and substance spot on too.

If you’re staying just a single night, a country house hotel must meet certain criteria: it cannot be too far away, but be far enough to feel different from home; there must be excellent food, ideally locally sourced, seasonal and, of course, creative; drool-worthy interiors must come as standard; oh, and a knock-out spa.

Heckfield Place — which is sandwiched between the M3 and 4, south of Reading (tick; I’m based in London) — can claim Skye Gyngell as its director of food (tick) and a brand new spa to help calm the soul (tick).

The house

Heckfield Place — with its elegantly imposing brick facade — was once a family home, restored to former glory by billionaire owner Gerald Chan. He’s a man of many passions (I’m told that he is always adding to and re-hanging his vast collection of eclectic artwork that pepper the hotel’s walls.)

Built, as grand houses were 200 years ago, to enjoy the changing seasons and make the most of the natural light, it would be a glorious setting for a celebration. A wedding for example.

The rooms

There’s a charming variety of rooms available and no two are the same.

I enjoyed our ‘Master’ room (above) overlooking the hotel’s walled garden — decorated in soothing, neutral tones, natural fabrics and a pleasing mish-mash of textures.

If you’re looking for more decadent dècor, opt for one of the ‘Signature’ rooms: Heath has exquisite wallpaper and Ocre boasts yellow walls and panelling.

I can’t leave this here without mentioning the mini bar: delicious biscuits, roasted nuts, juices and other treats, grown, made or produced on site (equals healthy right?)

Chopping boards also come as standard, for in-room gin and tonics, made from the wood of naturally-fallen trees on the hotel grounds.

Wildsmith products grace the bathroom countertops — and the bottles are large so you can be fabulously liberal with the salts in the roll-top baths.

Eating and drinking

Chef Skye Gyngell (below) is at the helm of the menus, and she is the queen of seasonal and sustainable.

Much, if not all, is grown in the biodynamically-farmed garden, at least at the time of year I’m there (June) and the staff obsessively tell you about it if you ask. Passion is part of the deal here.

If the weather is on your side then bag an outdoor table at Marle for lunch and try the delicious steak sandwiches with salsa verde.

Downstairs there’s Hearth (above) which always delivers something special for dinner. The smokey and creative dishes are described as classic on the menu, but I’d certainly say they were a cut above this in terms of originality.

The menu changes constantly depending on what is available. It’s somewhere where the vegetables take equal billing to the meat and fish.

How they’ll keep you busy

You’ll want to go and have a look at the impressive gardens and farmyard (there are guided tours for anyone interested), stroll around the gardens (or cycle) and swim in the picturesque lake. Ask for a dry robe and warm drink.

Other activities include a ‘Forest Cocktail Making Workshop’ and falconry lessons.

What else to do while you’re there

Enjoy a shooting lesson at the nearby Royal Berkshire Shooting School, or use it as a base for some of the summer season festivities, right on the doorstep: The Grange Festival hosts world-class opera, jazz, dance and theatre productions.

The hotel partners with a Jane Austen expert (yes, they exist) who can guide guests around the author’s birthplace, her Father’s church at Steventon and the country houses where she danced and fell in love.

Who is it for?

Couples, romantic or friendly. I visited with a girlfriend in need of a treat and we had a joyous time, wild swimming, relaxing in the spa and eating indulgently.

What gives it the ‘wow’ factor?

The Bothy by Wildsmith spa where there is not a whiff of chlorine or the unappealing slap of a cheap spa slipper. I haven’t experienced a ‘wellness offering’ with such authenticity for a long, long time. Every single treatment feels wonderfully holistic and tailor-made.

Just remember: there is a strictly enforced no mobile phone policy, so it’s not one for workaholics (I was only told off once).

The one thing we’d change

The staff ‘rules’: Staff wanted to exceed expectations, but, on one or two occasions, were held back by some seemingly weird rules and regulations. For example: ‘We’re not meant to give you the dry robes at this time of day, but I suppose we can…’

Rooms at Heckfield Place from £550 per night, including breakfast. Visit www.heckfieldplace.com for more information and to book.