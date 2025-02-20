On your marks, get set, go: The booming business of sports tourism

From the Paris Olympics to the Euros in Germany and ‘racketeering’ (a term coined by Globetrender to describe the increasing popularity of playing tennis, pickleball and padel on holiday), sports tourism boomed last year.

It’s a craze that looks set to continue. According to the UN’s World Tourism Organisation, sport is one of the fastest-growing industry sectors, with rising numbers of travellers interested in participating or watching some form of sweat-inducing activity — something that upcoming mega events, such as the UEFA Champions League Final in Munich (May) and the Winter Olympic Games in Cortina (February 2026), are sure to accelerate further.

(Image credit: MAXPPP/Alamy Stock Photo)

Another staple in the sporting calendar is Formula 1, which kicks off the season next month when Sir Lewis Hamilton will make his much talked-about move to Scuderia Ferrari.

During the Monaco race in May, Explora II, the second ship in the Explora Journeys cruise fleet, will dock for five nights in Port Hercule, a mere 150m (about 500ft) from the track. Motorsport enthusiasts staying in Ocean Residences or Penthouses can book a place in the Paddock Club, which includes a pit-lane walkabout, VIP access to the paddock, a gourmet lunch, and up-close seats for all the action.

(Image credit: Jacob Sjoman)

In golf, the Cabot Collection which owns resorts around the world, recently announced investment in Lofoten Links, an 18-hole course set on the dramatic coastline of Norway’s remote Lofoten Islands.

Players can perfect their swing under the (possible) Northern Lights in winter (above) or the midnight sun, before bedding down in a Nordic-style lodge.

Meanwhile, in El Salvador’s surfing hotspot El Zonte, on the Pacific coast, Wave House is a new high-end, residence-only property aimed at those searching for their next point break.