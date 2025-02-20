On your marks, get set, go: The booming business of sports tourism

Rising numbers of travellers want to participate in or watch some form of sweat-inducing activity. From VIP Formula 1 tickets to golf underneath the Northern Lights, here's how to join them.

Rock climbers in Italy
Rock climber in the Dolomites, Italy
(Image credit: Aman Rosa Alpina)
Emma Love
By
published
in Features

From the Paris Olympics to the Euros in Germany and ‘racketeering’ (a term coined by Globetrender to describe the increasing popularity of playing tennis, pickleball and padel on holiday), sports tourism boomed last year.

It’s a craze that looks set to continue. According to the UN’s World Tourism Organisation, sport is one of the fastest-growing industry sectors, with rising numbers of travellers interested in participating or watching some form of sweat-inducing activity — something that upcoming mega events, such as the UEFA Champions League Final in Munich (May) and the Winter Olympic Games in Cortina (February 2026), are sure to accelerate further.

Formula 1 GP in Monaco next to boats

(Image credit: MAXPPP/Alamy Stock Photo)

Another staple in the sporting calendar is Formula 1, which kicks off the season next month when Sir Lewis Hamilton will make his much talked-about move to Scuderia Ferrari.

During the Monaco race in May, Explora II, the second ship in the Explora Journeys cruise fleet, will dock for five nights in Port Hercule, a mere 150m (about 500ft) from the track. Motorsport enthusiasts staying in Ocean Residences or Penthouses can book a place in the Paddock Club, which includes a pit-lane walkabout, VIP access to the paddock, a gourmet lunch, and up-close seats for all the action.

Golf hole under the Northern Lights

(Image credit: Jacob Sjoman)

In golf, the Cabot Collection which owns resorts around the world, recently announced investment in Lofoten Links, an 18-hole course set on the dramatic coastline of Norway’s remote Lofoten Islands.

Players can perfect their swing under the (possible) Northern Lights in winter (above) or the midnight sun, before bedding down in a Nordic-style lodge.

Meanwhile, in El Salvador’s surfing hotspot El Zonte, on the Pacific coast, Wave House is a new high-end, residence-only property aimed at those searching for their next point break.

Emma Love
Emma Love

London-based journalist Emma began her career at Tatler magazine before going freelance more than 15 years ago. She writes about travel, interiors and design for publications including House & Garden, Country & Townhouse and Centurion, as well as The Times and The Telegraph.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸