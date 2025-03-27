Scotland's majestic landscapes meet holistic wellness aboard Belmond and Dior's inaugural train retreat

The Royal Scotsman, A Belmond Train, and Dior have announced a three-night travelling wellness retreat.

(Image credit: Belmond)
The Royal Scotsman, A Belmond Train, and Dior have announced a travelling wellness retreat, hosted by two of the French maison’s ‘wellness experts’, Bryony Deery and Rose Ferguson.

The exclusive four-day, three-night trip — which departs Edinburgh’s Waverley Station and traces a path up Scotland’s eastern coastline — includes movement and breathwork classes, spa treatments and healthy menus specially curated for the experience.

The Royal Scotsman's observation carriage(Image credit: Mark Fox)

Although there’s ample opportunity to marvel at giant, cauldron-like lochs and ancient woodland from the train’s observation carriage, guests will be encouraged to actually immerse themselves in the landscape — by participating in activities such as wild swimming and forest bathing in an area of the country once described as ‘one of the glories of wild Scotland’, by Sir David Attenborough. There will also be the chance to observe seals on a scenic boat ride.

(Image credit: Mark Fox)

Day one of the holistic adventure comprises a wholesome afternoon tea, one of Dior’s signature treatments, pre-dinner drinks and a healthy feast planned out by Ferguson. On day two, there’s the option to head out on a private hike; on day three, sit down to a locally-foraged lunch.

The news follows hot on the heels — or tracks — of the launch of the Royal Scotsman's Dior spa.

The Royal Scotsman x Dior Highland Retreat costs from £14,000 per person which includes excursions, meals and alcoholic beverages. Click here to see the full itinerary and to book.

