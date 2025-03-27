Scotland's majestic landscapes meet holistic wellness aboard Belmond and Dior's inaugural train retreat
The Royal Scotsman, A Belmond Train, and Dior have announced a three-night travelling wellness retreat.
The Royal Scotsman, A Belmond Train, and Dior have announced a travelling wellness retreat, hosted by two of the French maison’s ‘wellness experts’, Bryony Deery and Rose Ferguson.
The exclusive four-day, three-night trip — which departs Edinburgh’s Waverley Station and traces a path up Scotland’s eastern coastline — includes movement and breathwork classes, spa treatments and healthy menus specially curated for the experience.
Although there’s ample opportunity to marvel at giant, cauldron-like lochs and ancient woodland from the train’s observation carriage, guests will be encouraged to actually immerse themselves in the landscape — by participating in activities such as wild swimming and forest bathing in an area of the country once described as ‘one of the glories of wild Scotland’, by Sir David Attenborough. There will also be the chance to observe seals on a scenic boat ride.
Day one of the holistic adventure comprises a wholesome afternoon tea, one of Dior’s signature treatments, pre-dinner drinks and a healthy feast planned out by Ferguson. On day two, there’s the option to head out on a private hike; on day three, sit down to a locally-foraged lunch.
The news follows hot on the heels — or tracks — of the launch of the Royal Scotsman's Dior spa.
The Royal Scotsman x Dior Highland Retreat costs from £14,000 per person which includes excursions, meals and alcoholic beverages. Click here to see the full itinerary and to book.
Rosie is Country Life's Digital Content Director & Travel Editor. She joined the team in July 2014 — following a brief stint in the art world. In 2022, she edited the magazine's special Queen's Platinum Jubilee issue and coordinated Country Life's own 125 birthday celebrations. She has also been invited to judge a travel media award and chaired live discussions on the London property market, sustainability and luxury travel trends.
