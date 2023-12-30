The best places to travel to in 2024 and why

Country Life's Travel Editor, Rosie Paterson, tells you where to go around the world in 2024.

Paros, Greece

Why? An international airport — a blessing and a curse — is due to open on the island sometime in 2025. There’s already a buzzy atmosphere in the high season — imagine a Mykonos-lite — so the thought of even more noise might put some people off. Go now if that’s you.

How? Last year, Paros welcomed Avant Mar, a low-slung, boutique hotel that cleverly bridges the gap between travellers’ need for privacy and desire to be seen somewhere objectively cool. There are only 38 bedrooms — seven of which are suites — but they’re arranged around two restaurants (including Matsuhisa Paros, part of the ever-expanding Nobu empire) and an eye-catching swimming pool that tapers at one end into a jagged point (above). A bleached boardwalk leads to the beach and beyond that the cobbled fishing town of Naoussa.

Elegant Resorts, once perceived more as a long haul travel operator now does a roaring trade in Europe, and Greece is no exception. Stay on Paros for a full week, or let them put together an island hopping itinerary taking in as many stops as you want. Elegant Resorts can build out busy days on each one — such as days sailing on a skippered catamaran on the stretch of water between Paros and Antiparos, a boon with wind surfers who deftly cut through the waves between boats.

Amsterdam, the Netherlands

Why? Amsterdam officially turns 750 years old on October 27, 2025, but celebrations begin — with a concert inside the Ziggo Dome — a year in advance, on the same day in 2024.

How? Stay at Hotel De L’Europe, the region’s oldest, independent luxury hotel, built on the former site of a 17th century inn. It recently reopened following a multi-million euro transformation with more to be unveiled in the coming months.

The Transcaucasian Trail in Armenia, Georgia and Azerbaijan

Why? The Transcaucasian Trail is a work in progress — the brainchild of Tom Allen, a British adventurer and filmmaker, and Paul Stephens, a former member of the US Peace Corps — and every year new sections are built and added to the route. The first section, 535 miles, north to south, through Armenia opened in 2021, taking in cloud forests, ancient Christian monasteries and Silk Road-era roadside inns. It was closely followed by 133 miles in Georgia and 124 miles in Azerbaijan.

Georgia, in particular, is a destination to watch — expected to boom in popularity in the coming years.

How? Visit The Transcaucasian Trail’s official website for more information, recommended places to stay along the way and maps.

Iceland

Why? Aurora hunters pay attention because 2024 is a solar maximum, the period of greatest solar activity within a solar cycle (each cycle lasts around 11 years). Solar displays — or the Northern Lights — will be at their strongest between January and October — and although this means we will be able to spot some kind of activity throughout the UK, the further north you go, the more spectacular the show will likely be.

EasyJet recently launched new, direct flights to Akureyri in the country’s north — which boasts dramatic scenery, low levels of light pollution and the necessary wide, open skies.

How? Cloud cover can obstruct your views of the Northern Lights so it’s best to allow a minimum of three nights looking for them. Stay at Deplar Farm (above) — a self-described adventure lodge, a 90-minute drive from Akureyri’s airstrip — where your own adventure consultant will take your mind off the upcoming nighttime show by filling your days with ample activities (snow-shoeing in the winter; rafting in the summer; kayaking on the Arctic Ocean all year round).

Ireland

Why? Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way turns 10 on February 27, 2024. The world’s longest, coastal touring route (it runs for 1,600miles down the country’s west coast) has been hugely successful, drawing in close to €3billion a year from visitors.

How? The route is made up of 14 parts and 172 ‘discovery points’, so you will have to choose between carving out the time to drive the entire thing or biting off a weekend-length chunk. McKinlay Kidd has a ten-night, self-drive itinerary in an EV vehicle, beginning and ending in Dublin — which includes a private, guided walking tour of the Burren and seaweed tour on the beach in Co Kerry.

The Kimberley, Australia

Why? The Kimberley, a region in northwestern Australia (main image), is widely considered to be one of the world’s last-remaining wildernesses. Three times larger than England, it is made up of rust red, steep cliff faces, deep gorges that scar the ancient landscape and thundering waterfalls. In 2024 though, it’s going to feel somewhat less remote thanks to an influx of new, luxury cruise ships designed to navigate the tricky waterways.

How? Choose between Seabourn, Ponant, Silversea and Scenic. The latter’s Scenic Eclipse II ship is the only one in the region with not one, but two helicopters onboard for special excursions.

If cruising isn’t your thing, you can self drive in a 4×4 down the Gibb River Road, a 400-mile, cattle transportation track built in the 1960s. The Ultimate Travel Company offers a 16- to 19-day itinerary.