'The country’s coasts are long-hailed as some of the most desirable destinations on the planet': Where was the third season of 'The White Lotus' filmed?

The concept really is staggeringly simple: you know when you sit around a hotel pool and disdainfully observe your fellow guests? Well, what if that was a high-budget HBO drama?

It’s a testament then to Mike White, the creator of The White Lotus, for turning that concept into one of the most acclaimed series of recent times — an award-hoovering network tentpole that, in case you have been sequestered under a rock, returns for its third series on Monday (February 17).

It is, of course, much more than that. Series one, set in Hawaii, was a biting light-and-shade satire. Season two, in Sicily, was an operatic fable. Both were, loosely, murder-mysteries. Both were discourse-provoking, meme-generating riotous fun. Both featured Jennifer Coolidge being extremely Jennifer Coolidge.

But there was a surprising side-effect to showing wealthy sociopaths doing despicable things in glamorous locations: a sizeable tourism boom. (See also: Succession). In the first two seasons it was a Four Seasons hotel that acted as the facsimile for the titular White Lotus (Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea and the San Domenico Palace, Taormina, respectively).

The new season (sans Coolidge for obvious reasons) switches its attentions to Thailand — a skewering of the ‘spiritual journey’ at its heart — with the Four Seasons Koh Samui in the starring role (an official tie-up between the hotel group and HBO was announced in October) where bookings are already said to be up 40%

The region at large has had its big screen moments before — in 1974 outing The Man With the Golden Gun, James Bond sought Scaramanga on Khao Phing Kan; The Beach was famously shot on Ko Phi Phi Le in 1999 — but Koh Samui, on the eastern side of the peninsula, will have its spotlight moment during a dreary northern hemisphere winter on the most anticipated show of the year. If you listen closely during the ad breaks, you’ll hear ‘flights to Thailand’ being typed into a million search bars.

And fair enough. Even if you’re not embarking on your own spiritual journey, the country’s coasts are long-hailed as some of the most desirable destinations on the planet. Tropical temperatures, Edenic surroundings, crystal clear waters perfect for diving, great food and a welcoming spirit. There might not be any room at the White Lotus — sorry, the Four Seasons — but there are plenty of places to escape for some high living without the high drama.

Half an hour along Koh Samui’s northern coast you’ll find Six Senses Samui. A few insiders have suggested to me that it was during a stay at one of the group’s wellness-leaning hotels that Mike White first came up with the White Lotus idea, and this one has Dining On The Rocks, one of the island’s best restaurants.

To the west in Phuket, by its longest beach, you’ll find Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas, a palm-shaded lagoon resort used as a secondary location for this season’s action. And further south sits Amanpuri, the very first of Aman’s legendary luxury hotel empire which must’ve featured on a few production mood boards.

We know some scenes were shot in Bangkok, too — if the capital is part of a Thai itinerary, the Rosewood ticks the box marked luxury with a floral name. Or if you’d prefer to channel a little more of the mischief, the Standard stands tall in the city’s most eye-catching skyscraper and is not averse to a bit of decadence.

In the meantime get ready for the latest version of that theme song.

‘The White Lotus: Season three’ is streaming from 17th February on Now TV.