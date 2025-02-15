'The country’s coasts are long-hailed as some of the most desirable destinations on the planet': Where was the third season of 'The White Lotus' filmed?
Pack your bags because The White Lotus is back.
The concept really is staggeringly simple: you know when you sit around a hotel pool and disdainfully observe your fellow guests? Well, what if that was a high-budget HBO drama?
It’s a testament then to Mike White, the creator of The White Lotus, for turning that concept into one of the most acclaimed series of recent times — an award-hoovering network tentpole that, in case you have been sequestered under a rock, returns for its third series on Monday (February 17).
It is, of course, much more than that. Series one, set in Hawaii, was a biting light-and-shade satire. Season two, in Sicily, was an operatic fable. Both were, loosely, murder-mysteries. Both were discourse-provoking, meme-generating riotous fun. Both featured Jennifer Coolidge being extremely Jennifer Coolidge.
But there was a surprising side-effect to showing wealthy sociopaths doing despicable things in glamorous locations: a sizeable tourism boom. (See also: Succession). In the first two seasons it was a Four Seasons hotel that acted as the facsimile for the titular White Lotus (Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea and the San Domenico Palace, Taormina, respectively).
A post shared by Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui (@fskohsamui)
A photo posted by on
The new season (sans Coolidge for obvious reasons) switches its attentions to Thailand — a skewering of the ‘spiritual journey’ at its heart — with the Four Seasons Koh Samui in the starring role (an official tie-up between the hotel group and HBO was announced in October) where bookings are already said to be up 40%
The region at large has had its big screen moments before — in 1974 outing The Man With the Golden Gun, James Bond sought Scaramanga on Khao Phing Kan; The Beach was famously shot on Ko Phi Phi Le in 1999 — but Koh Samui, on the eastern side of the peninsula, will have its spotlight moment during a dreary northern hemisphere winter on the most anticipated show of the year. If you listen closely during the ad breaks, you’ll hear ‘flights to Thailand’ being typed into a million search bars.
And fair enough. Even if you’re not embarking on your own spiritual journey, the country’s coasts are long-hailed as some of the most desirable destinations on the planet. Tropical temperatures, Edenic surroundings, crystal clear waters perfect for diving, great food and a welcoming spirit. There might not be any room at the White Lotus — sorry, the Four Seasons — but there are plenty of places to escape for some high living without the high drama.
Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
A post shared by Anantara Hotels & Resorts (@anantara_hotels)
A photo posted by on
Half an hour along Koh Samui’s northern coast you’ll find Six Senses Samui. A few insiders have suggested to me that it was during a stay at one of the group’s wellness-leaning hotels that Mike White first came up with the White Lotus idea, and this one has Dining On The Rocks, one of the island’s best restaurants.
To the west in Phuket, by its longest beach, you’ll find Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas, a palm-shaded lagoon resort used as a secondary location for this season’s action. And further south sits Amanpuri, the very first of Aman’s legendary luxury hotel empire which must’ve featured on a few production mood boards.
We know some scenes were shot in Bangkok, too — if the capital is part of a Thai itinerary, the Rosewood ticks the box marked luxury with a floral name. Or if you’d prefer to channel a little more of the mischief, the Standard stands tall in the city’s most eye-catching skyscraper and is not averse to a bit of decadence.
In the meantime get ready for the latest version of that theme song.
‘The White Lotus: Season three’ is streaming from 17th February on Now TV.
-
-
The assassin who shot the assassin, Japan's naked festival and all the money in the world: Country Life Quiz of the Day
By Toby Keel Published
-
‘Seeing all these pictures at the same time is a rare privilege’: ‘Goya to Impressionism’ opens at The Courtauld
The Courtauld’s new exhibition marks the first time that a significant portion of one of Switzerland’s most important art collections has been shown in one go, outside of the country.
By Carla Passino Published
-
Riviera dreaming: Why this glamorous Tuscan seaside town isn't content to fly under the radar anymore
Once frequented by David Bowie, Monte Argentario, on Italy's Tuscan coastline, is back in the spotlight a half century on and betting on a new wave of popularity.
By Rosie Paterson Last updated
-
Dawn Chorus: Audrey Hepburn’s Swiss villa hits the market for £17 million and research reveals that looking at art can, quite literally, help you live longer
Everything you need to know today: The Swiss home that Audrey Hepburn lived in for 30 years prior to her death is for sale, those who regularly engage with art have a 31% lower risk of dying early and an iconic Palm Beach hotel teams up with interior designer Ashley Hicks.
By Rosie Paterson Published
-
‘I don’t want to oversell it but they are the best pumpkin pancakes in the universe’: Country Life’s unbeatable guide to Oxfordshire
Where to stay, where to eat and what to do in Oxfordshire (with some borderline Gloucestershire snuck in), according to the people who love it and live there, including Lady Carole Bamford.
By Jo Rodgers Published
-
A converted reservoir in Devon that might be the UK's most interesting holiday home
With some 7,500sq ft of space and room for 16 guests, Woolbrook Reservoir in Sidmouth is a unique property that has to be seen to be believed.
By James Fisher Published
-
Sun, snow and sublime food — why the Dolomites might be my new favourite ski spot
There’s more to skiing than the French and Swiss Alps, says James Fisher, who goes in search of new adventures in the Italian mountains
By James Fisher Published
-
10 of the best beaches in Britain and Ireland, from sandy spaces for families to places of exquisite natural beauty
If you're planning a holiday in Britain or Ireland this summer, you're in for a treat: the spectacular coastlines of these countries get battered by weather in autumn and winter, but on a fine day in spring or summer they're the equal of anything in the world. Rosie Paterson picks out 10 of the very best, and suggests places to stay near each once tourism is back up and running.
By Rosie Paterson Published
-
Country Life's top 10 travel articles of 2020, from desert islands to a motor tour of the Cotswolds
Travel plans were thrown into chaos this year — but being able to escape around the world via a computer or tablet screen proved popular, as did planning for 2021. Here are our most-viewed travel stories of 2020.
By Toby Keel Published
-
Eight adventures around the world to inspire you for 2021: Glaciers, desert islands and the world's most scenic railways
Travel has been on hold for most of 2020, but as the world begins to look to the future it's time to start dreaming again. Rosie Paterson and Toby Keel have put together a few suggestions.
By Toby Keel Published