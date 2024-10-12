Is it a farm? A luxury hotel? The Outbuildings are a bit of both, and a beautiful weekend away that feels worlds away from reality

Farm diversification is nothing new, but few have done it quite as well as The Outbuildings near Bridport in Dorset, says Dean Usher.

Despite the long-standing belief, from members of the Country Life team, that I live in Essex, I do in fact live on the Cambridgeshire-Hertfordshire border. This means that when I’m in need of some sea air I normally find myself travelling east, towards the gust beached of Norfolk.

Until now.

Recently, my wife and I packed Fred and Oakley, our two labradors, into the Land Rover, deposited the children with their grandparents, and went in search of a new coastal adventure in Dorset.

To The Outbuildings — a collection of luxury and pet-friendly rooms, cabins and huts on a family-run farm in the west of the county, near Bridport.

The accommodation

The deceptively spacious Brye was our home for two nights.

The ethos across all the whole estate is centred around high end, quality, locally sourced (or even homemade) produce, furniture and furnishings. We were welcomed with home made fruit cake, local Dorset tea bags and more. Other products of note include own brand bubble bath and cocktail ingredients foraged from the farm garden.

Byre has been constructed to make the most of views of rolling hills, from the incredible doors that double up as a sort of picture frame to the copper bath, perched on the balcony.

Sure, there’s a small chance that someone might steal a glimpse of your white bits, but, as Dom the managing director puts it over drinks, that’s all part of the fun. Really, what’s the worst that could happen?

The other rooms, cabins and huts (there are eight in total; some clustered around a courtyard, others further flung) are all different in size, layout and, to a point, style. Some have freestanding baths at the end of beds; others are clad in timber boards and have their own mezzanine sleeping level.

The food

On our first evening, we ventured down to the Cart Shed, an intimate and rustic-style dining barn which looked a little bit like a hunting lodge. The varied cocktail menu kept us busy until scallops, steak, local sparkling wine and sourdough bread (beautifully presented with parcelled-up butter) appeared on the table.

If you’re dining on a Monday, Wednesday or Friday night — as were were — then you can partake in Chef Mark’s Supper Club, a collaboration with Mark Kirk, a former chef at The Ivy.

Over crackling fire pits, positioned outside the Cart Shed to make the most of the setting sun’s orangey glow, we swapped stories with Dom and one his colleagues, Ed. Rumour has it that a gym might be in the works, as well as more lodges.

Come morning, and in the name of journalistic research, my wife and I attempted to try everything on the breakfast menu including the Full English, the veggie and light options. That same homemade and local theme reared its head again here, emblematic of our whole stay. It is, as it turns out, entirely possible to create a calming, homespun atmosphere without compromising on high-end hotel, five-star service.

How they’ll keep you busy

The Hay Barn Cinema is a wonderfully unique experience: a converted horse box inside an old bar, kitted out with heated blankets and hot water bottles, ready for you to snuggle up inside and watch a film or TV series of your choosing.

There’s fresh pizza bread, crisps, popcorn and sweets on offer too. Feeling thirsty? Text the number given to you upon arrival and someone proffering a perfectly-made cocktail will appear outside your room in no time. You’re welcome to use the number for general enquiries as well.

There are other seasonal offerings such as a hot tub in the woods experience and orchard picnic.

What to do while you’re there

There is plenty to do in the immediate area and dog’s will appreciate the myriad dog friendly beaches. Plot a walk to take advantage of views of the rugged Jurassic Coast.

Our furry friends

Our labradors seemed suitably impressed with the complimentary dog treats served at the bar. Staff took care to make sure there were numerous water bowls dotted around the site and didn’t need any encouragement to say hello and have a cuddle.

Bring your own dog beds to help them settle in the communal eating areas.

Nighty rates at The Outbuildings start from £190 based on two adults sharing. Additional extras include breakfast, from £15 a night, and The Hay Barn Cinema, from £80. Visit www.holidayoutbuildings.com for more information and to book.