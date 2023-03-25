Brown’s Hotel review: Is this the most family-friendly place to stay in London?

The trick to surviving a weekend in London with a young family in tow is to stay in one of the capital's best hotels, discovers Country Life's Dean Usher.

Organising a trip to London usually involves just me and my wife, but more recently, as our girls have gotten older (Rose is now nine, and Seren six) there has been this nagging feeling that they might just enjoy it? And actually make it a pleasurable experience? Really, what could go wrong…?

Well not much apparently, especially if you’re staying at Brown’s in London’s Mayfair.

‘There’s nothing like pancakes, bacon with syrup and fresh orange juice in the morning’ said Rose out of nowhere, over our hotel breakfast. Sometimes it’s the little things that make a big difference, particularly if you’re a nine year old girl with good taste.

The self-described ‘quintessentially British with a hint of the unexpected’ hotel is a convenient five minute walk from Green Park Underground station. It dates back to 1837, occupying a storied place in London’s history with lots of stories to spill.

It’s been a home to exiled Monarchs, served as the London address of US President Theodore Roosevelt and was once the favoured haunt of authors Rudyard Kipling and Agatha Christie. The Rudyard Kipling Suite (above), the jewel in Brown’s crown of suites, celebrates The Jungle Book author.

Browns can also claim to be the place that hosted the first ever (unofficial) phone call by Alexander Graham Bell who was desperate to test his invention out before presenting it to potential funders.

We arrived en masse, through the front hall off Mayfair’s Albemarle Street. The children were instantly distracted by the beautiful springtime-inspired hand-painted wallpaper, featuring their favourite songbirds.

After a busy afternoon at The Lion King, excitement hit yet another peak when we were shown to our room. Fellow families should look no further than the hotel’s family suite, a conjoined Classic Suite (850 sq ft) and Superior Room (312 sq ft). There’s even a children-in-mind, monkey-themed turndown service and 24hour babysitting available on request.

Sitting resplendent in the living room area stood an ornate indoor tent from hotel partners DockATot (guess what is now top of Rose and Seren’s respective Christmas lists?) and in the children’s twin-bed room a pile of board games, books and colouring pads.

Despite only a door separating the two rooms, with so many activities to keep them busy the children could, quite frankly, have been running wild in another postcode.

With no time to spare we ventured downstairs to Charlie’s, Brown’s in-house restaurant. There’s a children’s menu packed full with family favourites, but we were all swayed to try the ‘Dish of the Day’ direct from the trolley, by our server Luigi. Roast ham, a duck egg and chips, and a silky gravy. All devoured to rave reviews. What did you enjoy most, I asked the children. ‘EVERYTHING!’ came the swift response (though I think pudding — profiteroles, warm chocolate sauce and hazelnuts — eaten back in their room might’ve taken top spot).

When they’re well-fed and compliant, Browns is perfectly-placed to whisk children off on an educational visit to Buckingham Palace. The most direct walking route takes you through Green Park, depositing you directly in front of the Palace’s imposing Canada Gate.

The Mall, Horse Guards Parade, the Houses of Parliament, Big Ben and Trafalgar Square — protected by those four, fearsome lions — are also easily accessible.

‘When can we go back?’ said Seren on the journey home. Sometime soon, I hope.

Rooms at Brown’s start at £750. Click here for more information on travelling as a family and to book.

Additional research by Gemma, Seren and Rose Usher.